Why Was Andrew Tate Arrested? British Police REVEALS Reason for Their Investigation

Trigger Warning: The article below mentions sexual assault, rape.

Controversial American influencers, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were arrested on Monday evening by Romanian police. The two were produced in a Bucharest court on Tuesday. In a statement, the Romanian police had later said that they had executed “two European arrest warrants issued by the UK Judicial authorities for the committing of sexual offenses, of exploitation of persons in the territory of the UK.

However, the followers of Andrew Tate were confused regarding why he was arrested. The British Police has now revealed that the arrest warrants against Tate brothers were obtained based on the investigation into rape and human trafficking. This case is nearly a decade old, and not related to the sexual assault case in Romania.

The two were produced in a court, and the judge though approved their extradition to Great Britain, the court said that they shall not be moved unless they face trial in Romania on separate charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal group to exploit women.

What was the offense of the Tate brothers in Romania ?

The two brothers are accused of human trafficking and rape in Romania because of which they were arrested in December 2022, and had to spend nearly 7 months under house arrest.

A Bucharest court said that the Tate brothers along with two other perpetrators formed an organized criminal group in 2021 to commit human trafficking in Romania but also in other countries including the US and UK.

The court had named seven witnesses which it had said were recruited by the Tate brothers, through false promises of love and marriage. The court said that the Tate brothers forced the women to take part in pornography which was later shared on social media.

How did Andrew Tate gain popularity ?

Andrew Tate became popular in 2016 when he was evicted from the British version of TV reality show, Big Brother, following a video in which he was seen attacking a woman. Tate claimed that the video was edited and it was made to make him look bad.

He was also once banned from Instagram, X, Facebook for derogatory posts against women. However, his account was later restored. X (formerly Twitter) in 2017 had banned Tate’s account for posting misogynistic posts against women.He has also ridiculed people who seek help for poor mental health.

