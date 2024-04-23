Watch: Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Ejected For Doing Absolutely Nothing After Fan Yells At Home Plate Umpire

Monday afternoon was a difficult one for the New York Yankees. The Bronx Bombers began a four-game series against the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium without their manager due to a contentious and disputed early-inning ejection.

Hunter Wendelstedt, the home plate umpire, ejected Yankees manager Aaron Boone almost as soon as he could after warning him not to argue over a first-inning call. However, Boone was ejected due to a miscommunication with a troublesome fan behind the home dugout.

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone finds the ejection ‘embarrassing’

Aaron Boone and Hunter Wendelstedt appeared to agree on one thing: the New York Yankees manager did not say whatever Wendelstedt heard, which forced the umpire to remove Boone only five pitches into Monday's game at Yankee Stadium.

Boone and other Yankees claimed that he suffered consequences for something a fan said at Wendelstedt from a seat near the New York bench, a claim that was supported by the team's regional sports network.

"It's embarrassing," Boone stated following the 2-0 victory for the visiting Oakland A's. He added, "I think everyone saw what happened."

After hearing one comment "from the far end of the dugout," away from where Boone was positioned, Wendelstedt—who has been overlooking MLB games since 1998—admitted that he took action against Boone because "he's the manager of the Yankees and he's responsible for the team."

What happened between Aaron Boone and Hunter Wendelstedt?

The incident occurred after the first hitter of the game, Oakland's Esteury Ruiz, was permitted to advance to first base when a fastball struck his rear foot. Boone claimed that Ruiz swung at the pitch, but first base umpire John Tumpane determined that he did not get around.

Following the first pitch to the following Oakland batter, a hot mic picked up Wendelstedt yelling at Boone. He said, “You’re not yelling at me. I did what I was supposed to do and checked. I’m looking for him to get hit by the pitch. You got anything else to say, you’re gone, okay?”

Some moments later, before Yankees starter Carlos Rodon could throw his second pitch to Tyler Nevin, Wendelstedt returned to Boone and said, "Aaron, you're done!"

"I don't care who said it," the umpire explained, adding, "You're gone!"

Boone and Yankees bench coach Brad Ausmus quickly complained, pointing to the fans to identify the source of the heckling. Boone immediately stormed onto the field, yelling expletives and again informing Wendelstedt that he "did not say anything."

"I did not say a word," Boone told the umpire, adding, "It was up above our dugout." At one time, Wendelstedt was heard saying, "You're probably right, Aaron."

Hunter Wendelstedt, the son of legendary MLB umpire Harry Wendelstedt, has followed in his father's footsteps by operating an umpiring school named after them. He worked on the 2014 World Series, four league championship series, and a handful of other playoff games. Boone was ejected for the second time this season and the 35th time in his management career, which dates back to 2018.

