‘Completely inexcusable’: MLB Umpire Angel Hernandez's Multiple Missed Calls In Yankees-Blue Jays Game Spark Backlash

Umpire Angel Hernandez recently went viral for giving several missed calls in the Yankees and Blue Jays game. He’s known as one of the most infamously unsatisfactory umpires, and yet he still surprised fans recently with a wrong call in the game. The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays were playing in a divisional match and Hernandez went viral, but not for good reasons.

The umpire completely missed the fact that Bowden Francis stepped off the rubber before throwing a pitch outside the designated area. Instead, he called out Gleyber Torres on strikes, leaving the Yankees second baseman in utter disbelief.

Angel Hernandez goes viral for a wrong decision

In the opening inning, Gleyber Torres found himself in a 3-2 count against Bowden Francis. After that, the Blue Jays player seemed to be going off the ridge before his next delivery. Hernandez made a questionable call, much to the dismay of the fans.

Not only that but according to the umpire auditor, Hernandez had a record of 161 wrong calls in 10 games of the season. The 62-year-old umpire had missed the 2023 season due to a back injury and now that he’s back, he does not seem to be in his full form.

Fans reacted to the video on Twitter and they did not seem satisfied with the calls.

Fans lash out at the Umpire

MLB fans had mixed reactions to the calls made by the Umpire - some were upset, while others found humor in the missed calls. One fan even went as far as to mock the Umpire, joking that this was his final performance.

Another follower was visibly offended and said that the wrong calls were inexcusable.

One person even went as far as to say that he was the worst empire in the history of baseball.

Another fan also pointed out that the pitch was illegal and it did not matter if the plate was crossed or not.

What is your verdict on the whole ordeal? Is the way fans are lashing at him right?

