What Happened to Oscar Gonzalez? Yankees Player Diagnosed With Orbital Fracture After Breaking Eye Socket

Oscar Gonzalez, an outfielder for the New York Yankees, sustained a right orbital fracture in an exhibition game in Mexico City on Monday night.

The incident occurred in the second inning when a ball Gonzalez fouled off bounced off his bat handle and hit him squarely in the face, as narrated by the play-by-play commentator.

Gonzalez remained on the ground for quite some time before managing to rise to his feet and being taken off the field in a cart.

The Yankees' injury report states that he will be staying in a hospital following the accident to be monitored with a proper resting period. A double-A trainer from the team will accompany him while the rest of the team heads to Houston.

The team disclosed that Gonzalez was initially treated for a right eye contusion at the ballpark. He was then taken to Centro Medico ABC in Mexico City for further tests and examination, accompanied by the team physician Dr. Carlos Smith.

The team's athletic trainer, Brandon Rodriguez, will stay the night with Gonzalez at the hospital.

New York experienced an 8-5 defeat despite Jose Trevino's two hits and two RBIs. Luis Serna, a 19-year-old right-hander from San Luis Colorado, Mexico, took responsibility for five runs and four hits in his 2 1/3 innings on the field.

Advertisement

Yankees regulars including Anthony Volpe and Giancarlo Stanton were also among the players who traveled to Mexico City for the exhibition games. The team had already suffered a 4-3 loss to Diablos Rojos on Sunday.

The duration of Gonzalez's absence from the field remains uncertain. Being reassigned to the minor league camp by the Yankees earlier in the day meant that he was not considered an Opening Day roster candidate.

ALSO READ: ‘I Don’t Think He’s...': Larsa Pippen Shares Insights on Her Split With Marcus Jordan

Yankees Lead in Mexico's MLB Fandom; Diablos Rojos Aim for Championship

The Major League Baseball office in Mexico reports that the Yankees, followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox, enjoy the highest popularity in Mexico.

The Yankees' manager, Aaron Boone, expressed his boundless appreciation for this unique experience among the Mexican citizens and avid fans, highlighting the unusual and enjoyable aspects of baseball in Mexico, which differed greatly from what they were accustomed to in the States.

The energized crowd, the noise, and the general ambiance composed a memorable experience for which they are truly grateful.

Thursday marks "opening day," with New York heading to Houston for a visit.

Boone acknowledged the caliber of their opponent, describing the Astros as consistently being the finest team in the American League for some seasons.

He elaborated that their encounters with the Astros always pose a challenge. Although they relished their time here, they now look forward to confronting Houston.

On Monday night, Diosbel Arias dramatically impacted the Diablos Rojos' third inning, contributing a grand slam to the team's eight-run score. Juan Carlos Gamboa, clocking in with two hits and three RBIs, also made his mark.

The Diablos Rojos enjoy a winning reputation in Mexico, boasting 16 championships.

Their manager, Lorenzo Bundy, voiced satisfaction over securing the two victories. However, he noted that their goals for the season extend far beyond competing with the Yankees. Their ultimate aspiration is to seize a championship.

ALSO READ: ‘Dallas Mavericks Injury Report: Will Luka Doncic Play Against Sacramento Kings Tonight? Deets Inside