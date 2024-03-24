'We're Still the Better Team': Jimmy Butler Hits on Heat's 111–88 Home Loss to Pelicans

The Miami Heat lost 111-88 to the New Orleans Pelicans and Jimmy Butler is still not backing off from what he said after the teams last meeting on February 23.

It was obvious for the media to scout Butler's reaction after the loss but he has a calm reaction to it. After the Heat’s home loss to the Pelicans, Butler said, "I'm gonna stick by what I said, we're still the better team. Can't win them all... we'll be alright."

The fire was burning since the Miami Heat had a 106-95 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on February 23 game night. The game that ended in Heat’s favor saw four ejections in the fourth quarter with Naji Marshall, Jose Alvarado, Thomas Bryant and Butler sent off. And to no surprise, Jimmy Butler was not happy after being one of them.

It all started when Pelicans’ Zion Williamson got hands on the ball after stealing it from Butler and got hold on by Kevin Love, soon after the foul whistle was blown, Naji Marshall headed towards Williamson to show his detest for the foul.

Just split moments after the foul, Marshall and Butler got into a scuffle while handling each other by the neck. Furthermore, after the game, Butler predicted that the Heat would beat the Pelicans one the next faceoff on March 22 and said, "We'll beat them the next time too, we're just a better team.”

Pelicans trolled Jimmy Butler through social media post after the win

Soon after the victory, the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the New Orleans Pelicans hit with Butler reference and a resembling caption. As they handed over a 111-88 defeat to the Heat, trolls started coming against Jimmy Butler’s remarks of being a better team and beating them again.

Not only did the team’s official account took a dig at Heat’s star, but the Pelicans’ small forward Naji Marshall also mocked Jimmy Butler but deleted his post later.