What are Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis’ nicknames? Meaning behind their monikers explained

UFC is gearing up for its first major pay-per-view event of 2024. UFC 297 will feature a highly anticipated match between UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland and the formidable Dricus Du Plessis. This will be Strickland's first defense of his middleweight championship since his surprising victory over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.

The main event will take place this Saturday, January 20th, 2024, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Fans have been eagerly awaiting this showdown, especially after the intense verbal exchanges between the two fighters during the UFC 2024 promotional press conference. Both Strickland and Du Plessis didn't hold back, throwing verbal jabs and questioning each other's abilities.

Strickland specifically called out Du Plessis, raising doubts about his relationship with his coach. In retaliation, Du Plessis mocked Strickland's difficult past and even targeted his father. The tension escalated further when Strickland launched an attack on Du Plessis during the live crowd at the UFC 296 event.

With all this drama and animosity leading up to the fight, UFC 297 promises to be an electrifying event that fans won't want to miss.

What is Sean Strickland’s nickname and the meaning behind it?

Sean Strickland has undeniably become the rising star of UFC in recent times. Apart from his impressive skills in the cage, he is notorious for speaking his mind without any filter, often landing himself in trouble.

One thing that sets him apart is his willingness to discuss a wide range of topics, including new generations, communities, women, and the United States of America. He is always open to sharing his opinions on these subjects.

Known by his stage name "Tarzan," Strickland draws inspiration from the popular comic book character. Tarzan, who was orphaned and raised by apes in the jungle, became a part of their family.

Just like Tarzan, Strickland possesses natural talent and a love for climbing trees and engaging in brawls with other animals.



In a video dating back to 2009, Strickland explained why he chose "Tarzan" as his moniker. He mentioned, “I have long hair, I like to climb trees and you know I like to brawl.” He expressed he has many traits in common with Tarzan.

In a recent interview in 2022, Strickland shared he does not like his nickname anymore, he said, “I don’t know, man. It doesn’t fit me, ya know? I’ve always liked ‘Hate’ but then again, that has some bad connotations, but I feel like it suits me. I’m kind of an angry motherf***er”

What is Dricus Du Plessis's nickname and the meaning behind it?

Dricus Du Plessis burst onto the UFC scene in 2020 and has been causing quite a stir in the middleweight division ever since. He's been knocking out some of the top fighters in the division and boasts an impressive record of 20 wins and only 2 losses in his professional career.

But that's not all - before his UFC days, Dricus had an undefeated amateur career at K1 promotion, with a remarkable 33 wins and no losses. And get this, he finished a whopping 30 of those fights with knockouts!

It's no wonder his cage nickname is "Stillknocks." His brother gave him that moniker after witnessing his incredible knockout power during his amateur days. The nickname is a clever play on words, comparing Dricus' ability to put opponents to sleep with the effects of a sleeping medicine called Stillknock.

This Saturday, Dricus is set to take on the reigning UFC middleweight champion, Sean Strickland, in the main event of UFC 297. If Stillknocks manages to come out on top and defeat Strickland, he will make history as the first South African UFC champion. It's going to be an exciting showdown!



