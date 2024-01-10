Khamzat Chimaev warns Sean Strickland to be ‘afraid’ of him ahead of title defence at UFC 297

Sean Strickland is the current UFC middleweight champion, he shocked the world after he managed to dethrone two times UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 293. Strickland is now set to defend his title for the first time.

Strickland is set to main-event UFC’s first major pay-per-view UFC 297, Tarzan will defend his title against Dricuss Du Plessis in a grudge fight.

Another UFC superstar has issued a challenge for Sean Strickland and Dricuss Du Plessis ahead of their championship match at UFC 297.

Some days back UFC fighter Belal Muhammad posted something in favor of Palestine and Sean Strickland took shots at Belal and showcased his stand for Israel.

Chimaev is another UFC superstar who has been vocal about his support towards Palestine, he recently was at a fundraising event for Palestine, where he asked about Sean Strickland and why Strickland does not talk thrash about Khamzat.

“He has to be afraid, I’m coming for him. If he wins against Dricus Du Plessis, for sure we are going to fight, 100 percent should be, They promised me that fight. now we are going to wait, who is winning the the fight and title.” Khamzat issued a challenge while talking to Mohammed Hijab on his YouTube channel.

Further Khamzat explained what makes Muslim fighters different from other UFC fighters he said, “ The fight’s in the cage If we can make some people happy who are going through hard times, all Muslims watching us, me and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“All of the Muslim fighters, Belal Muhammad, we know all the kids watching want to be like us, they want to be strong people. Inshallah, we try to be a good picture for them.”

He further said, “Sean Strickland, all these guys, they should be afraid of us. We fight not just for us as they do, we fight for all Muslims.”

Khamzat Chimaev's UFC record

Khamzat Chimaev is one of the most popular and rising undefeated UFC fighters, his last fight was at UFC 294, Where he initially was supposed to face UFC middleweight fighter Paulo Costa. Paulo pulled out of the fight due to an injury.

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman short notice, Khamzat managed to defeat Usman, and Dana White announced the winner would get a direct shot at the UFC middleweight championship which makes him next in the line

Khamzat Chimaev’s record.

1. UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige - Jul. 15, 2020

- Fighters: Khamzat Chimaev vs. John Phillips

- Result: WIN

- Method: Submission (D'Arce Choke)

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:12

2. UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till - Jul. 25, 2020

- Fighters: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Rhys McKee

- Result: WIN

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 3:09

3. UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Woodley - Sep. 19, 2020

- Fighters: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gerald Meerschaert

- Result: WIN

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 0:17

4. UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira - Oct. 30, 2021

- Fighters: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Li Jingliang

- Result: WIN

- Method: Submission (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 1

- Time: 3:16

5. UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie - Apr. 09, 2022

- Fighters: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns

- Result: WIN

- Method: Unanimous Decision

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

6. UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson - Sep. 10, 2022

- Fighters: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland

- Result: WIN

- Method: Submission (D'Arce Choke)

- Round: 1

- Time: 2:13

7. UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 - Oct. 21, 2023

- Fighters: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Luke Barnatt

- Result: WIN

- Method: Majority Decision

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00