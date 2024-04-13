What Caused Dereck Lively II’s Mother’s Death? All You Need To Know

Dereck Lively II suffered a huge personal loss as he lost his mother. The rookie playing for the Dallas Mavericks shared the heartbreaking news in a post on his Instagram. The reason behind his mother’s death is said to be cancer.

Kathy Drysdale had a long history of life-threatening diseases. She was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2014 and fought the disease for a decade. She underwent chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant. Dereck Lively II was raised on her own by Kathy after the tragic passing of his father in January 2012 from a heroin overdose.

What did Dereck Lively II post on Instagram?

Lively posted a touching tribute to his mother, who was by his side constantly, on Instagram.

Lively said: "My heart breaks saying goodbye to the most important person in the world to me, my best friend, my superhero, my biggest cheerleader and mom, Kathy Drysdale. There is no one in this world that can love you more than your mother. I love u and will always miss u as well, just know I’ll be ok mom. Fly high."

What did Jason Kidd say about Lively’s mother?

Jason Kidd, the head coach of the Mavericks, spoke to the media after learning of Kathy Drysdale's passing. He said, "Incredible woman, talking about D-Lively's mom. Incredible. As much as we talked about his injury, he had other things that were going on, about his mom passing."

Kidd also talked about how he wanted to train with the team even during this tough time. Kidd said, "He spoke to the team before, which was incredible for a 20-year-old to talk about what he was going through off the court. Not just with the injury but with his mom."

