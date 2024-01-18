“You’d better believe being the first Black coach here in New England means a lot to me,” Mayo expressed during his introductory press conference on Wednesday.

The Patriots, much like the broader landscape of professional football, have shown diversity over the years across players, coaches, and executives. It took some time, however, for individuals of color to assume arguably the two most prominent roles on the team. This delay was largely influenced by the enduring presence of key figures within the organization over the past two decades.

An instance of this delay is evident in the fact that the Patriots did not have a Black quarterback start a game until Jacoby Brissett in 2016. Similarly, a Black head coach was not appointed until Mayo officially assumed the position last week.

What Robert Kraft said of the Patriots’ decision to hire their first Black coach in Jerod Mayo

When questioned on Wednesday about the significance of hiring the first Black coach in Patriots history, Kraft expressed that he selected Mayo based on his belief that Mayo was the most qualified candidate for the position.

“I want to emphasize that I prioritize competence and excellence in the individuals I bring on board. The choice of the head coach for this organization was made because he is the best fit for the role, and his race was not a determining factor,” Kraft explained. “After my family, my dedication lies with the New England Patriots. Winning with the Patriots is my utmost passion.”

Mayo, acknowledging the outreach from other prominent Black head coaches, highlighted the importance of diversity in the locker room and society. However, he diverged slightly from Kraft's perspective.

"It's crucial to have a diverse locker room and a world that reflects that diversity. I do recognize color because, in my view, acknowledging differences is necessary to address and combat racism," Mayo remarked. "Whether it's based on race or any other factor, understanding and empathizing with people is key. We need to address the existing problems collectively, regardless of color."

In a lighter moment during the conversation, Mayo responded to a question from former teammate Devin McCourty about soaking in the significance of being the team’s first Black head coach with humor.

“I haven't had the chance to reflect on that yet, but tonight, we celebrate a bit and it's back to work tomorrow,” Mayo quipped.

NFL Fans' Reactions:

The news of Jerod Mayo's historic appointment resonated strongly with NFL fans, sparking a wave of reactions across social media platforms. Most fans celebrated the move as a progressive step towards a more diverse and inclusive league. Some fans support this decision based on his qualifications and engage in online discussions.

Someone shared their thoughts on Jerod Mayo's appointment, suggesting, "JJust Imagine if a WHITE coach said that..." In response, they remarked, "Many coaches may be hesitant to acknowledge racial differences, as some might possess prejudiced beliefs." This prompted someone to comment, "It seems like you harbor negative feelings towards white individuals. I sense it."

An individual shared their perspective on Jerod Mayo's appointment and remarked, "He should be let go promptly."

An individual shared their perspective on Jerod Mayo's appointment and remarked, “It's truly disappointing and somewhat disheartening to witness the @Patriots take this particular direction.”

Jerod Mayo's historic appointment as the first Black head coach for the New England Patriots signifies a significant milestone, reflecting a positive shift toward diversity in the NFL. Mayo's emphasis on recognizing differences to combat racism aligns with the broader push for inclusivity.

Robert Kraft's focus on competence underscores the Patriots' commitment to meritocracy. Mayo's humorous response adds a touch of levity, emphasizing his dedication to the challenges ahead. The question remains: How will Mayo's leadership shape the Patriots' future?

