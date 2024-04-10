What Did Mike Florio Say About Rashee Rice Carrying 10.8 GM Marijuana In Crashed Lamborghini? Find Out

Rashee Rice is the talk of the town, but for the wrong reasons. The NFL 23-year-old recently admitted to fleeing away from the venue of the multi-car accident where two speeding cars, a Lamborghini and a black Corvette collided involving another vehicle resulting in four minor injuries.

Meanwhile, later, it was disclosed by the Dallas Police that around 10.8 grams of Marijuana was found in the wide receiver's car on the day of the accident. Mike Florio has spoken about Rice carrying Marijuana in his car which crashed later. Here is what he said.

Mike Florio doesn't care about 10.8 grams of Marijuana found in Rashee Rice's car

It is a Class A misdemeanor in the State of Texas to possess this much amount of Marijuana, as per Dov Kleiman.

However, Sports commentator Mike Florio doesn't care about it. The ProFootballTalk analyst thinks no one cares about Marijuana being found in his car as compared to him “racing and leaving the scene,” which is a “bigger issue.”

During Monday's episode of ProFootballTalk, Florio stated about the “small amount of Marijuana found in the Lamborghini” about which “who the h*ll cares?” Although he is aware of it being “illegal” in Texas, the analysis thinks no one cares about it. He also added, “Less than an ounce of marijuana being found in a car. The bigger issue is the racing and leaving the scene.”

Discussing the incident, the Kansas City Chiefs player could potentially be charged with multiple offenses for reckless driving that resulted in a multi-vehicle collision. The player has already confessed to driving the Lamborghini that triggered the initial crash involving the black Corvette. Moreover, he fled the scene of the accident where several individuals were hurt, without considering that they might require urgent medical attention. It remains uncertain what consequences lie ahead for the Chiefs player in the near future.

