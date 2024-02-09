What Did The Rock Say to Triple H After WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Conference? Find Out

It seems that now even Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is getting pissed with the Cody Rhodes showdown in the WWE in the last two weeks, which is why ‘The Brahma Bull’ has warned WWE COO, Triple H to fix the uncertainty over the main event.

Even though The Rock vs Roman Reigns was a done deal a few weeks back, WWE Universe’s backlash over this match has given a huge push to Cody Rhodes, and ‘The American Nightmare’ has pushed himself into the spotlight again.

Things escalated at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference, in Las Vegas on February 8. At the event, Cody Rhodes not only took center stage but also infuriated The Rock and his Samoan ancestry, by accusing him of taking someone else’s spot in main events.

What happened in Las Vegas?

The entire fiasco started on the T-Stage arena when The Rock, his cousin, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes all engaged in arguments over a clean direction for WrestleMania 40. “If you don’t fix him for speaking against our family, we will,” The Rock said in a stern voice to Triple H.

While Roman Reigns made it clear that he is interested in squaring off against ‘The Rock’ at the main event of WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes burst onto the stage and charged at both Reins and The Rock.

Rhodes not only pitched him as a viable candidate for the WWE Universal Championship, but he also berated The Rock and Roman Reigns’ Anoa’i family ancestors. He said that their “ancestors would be ashamed to see The Rock and Roman today for stealing opportunities to others”.

This led to The Rock confronting Cody Rhodes on the stage and literally slapping him hard for being too personal.

The Rock speaks to Triple H

On his way out of the arena, The Rock warned Triple H to fix this uncertainty ahead of WrestleMania 40.

The reason why The Rock sent that as a warning to Triple H is because the WWE had planned the ‘Dream’ match between The Rock and Roman Reigns for a long time. The Rock because of his Hollywood commitments could never get time to fix it, and now that he has given a nod to it, the match is losing its shine from the beginning itself.

This is most probably, The Rock’s last match in WWE and even though he wouldn’t be affected too much by the crowd’s reaction, the match ending as a flop show would also not be good for his image. So, The Great One rightly warned Triple H, to give them a clear direction ahead of WrestleMania 40.

The WWE Universe has changed the whole dynamics of the main event of WrestleMania 40. By backing Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, and turning their backs on The Rock, the fans have given the verdict.

The ball is in the court of WWE, to decide which way to go. Will it be Rhodes vs Roman Reigns, Roman Reigns vs The Rock, or Reigns facing both of them? The upcoming weeks will give a clear picture of which way we are going.

