Chris Weidman emerged victorious at UFC Atlantic City on March 30th, 2024, defeating Bruno Silva in a controversial middleweight matchup. Weidman secured a win after a technical decision was awarded, despite the fight originally being called a TKO due to strikes.

However, replays showed a crucial detail - Weidman landed multiple eye pokes on Silva throughout the bout, raising questions about the legitimacy of the win. Now, a photo circulating online has fans even more concerned. It features a close-up of Weidman's eye, and it looks rough.

What happened to Weidman's eye? Was the injury sustained during the eye-poking frenzy?

A Close-Up Look at Weidman’s Eye

Alarming details emerged after Chris Weidman's win over Bruno Silva at UFC Atlantic City. MMA Orbit, a prominent MMA news outlet, recently sent shockwaves through the MMA community by posting a photo of Weidman's left eye on Twitter.

The caption simply read: "Chris Weidman's eye days after his #UFCAtlanticCity win over Bruno Silva."

The close-up image reveals a gruesome sight. Weidman's eye is clearly in distress. The white part of the eye, medically called the sclera, is heavily bloodshot with noticeable red splotches. This condition, called subconjunctival hemorrhage, occurs when tiny blood vessels near the eye's surface burst. While surrounding the sclera, a purplish discoloration paints the eyelid area, a telltale sign of bruising. The swelling around the eye further emphasizes the severity of the injury.

Many people criticized Chris and accused him of intentional poking. Read out what his take was on the controversy.

Weidman's defense

Chris WDuringpearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani offered Chris Weidman a defense for the eye pokes that have stirred much debate. Citing the clash of his orthodox stance against Silva's southpaw approach, Weidman suggested these incidents were accidental. "People think that I intentionally poked him in the eye. It's obviously completely unintentional," he stated, asserting his integrity.

Despite these claims, Bruno Silva experienced a significant consequence, losing 30% of his vision in one eye, a condition he fears, though hopefully temporary. Weidman emphasized, "I would never think about cheating. That's just not who I am," underscoring the unintentional nature of the act amidst the physical and professional ramifications faced by Silva.

Weidman maintains the eye pokes were accidental, a byproduct of his fighting style. Will Weidman shed more light on his injury and recovery timeline? More importantly, will this incident prompt discussions about stricter officiating to prevent similar situations in the future?

