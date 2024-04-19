What Were the Original Plans for Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns Match at WrestleMania 39? Find Out

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes ended the iconic championship reign of Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 in their second match. Roman Reigns faced Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 for the first time, and The Tribal Chief defeated The American Nightmare.

A recent report by WON suggested that the original plans for Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns' first match at WrestleMania 39 were made by Vince McMahon and Triple H. The report stated the original plan for WrestleMania 39 was Cody Rhodes dethroning Roman Reigns.

Both Vince McMahon and Triple H were convinced about Cody Rhodes ending Roman Reigns' iconic reign after Cody Rhodes returned to WWE from an injury.

According to the report, "It is true that the original plan last year was for Rhodes to win. Both McMahon and Levesque were on board with the return from pec surgery and the title win, after the injury telling a story not altogether different from the HHH return from quad surgery and title win at the 2002 Mania."

Why Were Plans Changed at WrestleMania 39

The plans got altered reportedly because of Jey Uso. As per the report, "A lot happened behind the scenes, with the key points being argued and eventually agreed by all parties it would be more assertive a year later. It was also argued that keeping Reigns as champion would open up a pivotal storyline to make Jey Uso into a significant singles star and merchandise draw as a babyface." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The report further mentioned, "While Vince did make the call, Levesque was on board with the call and there were no significant issues with the decision. It was said that it was absolutely not Vince overruling Levesque and forcing the decision."

Even Cody Rhodes revealed on Ariel Helwani's MMA Hour Show that he was told the result when he was inside the ring with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

What is your opinion on the report about Cody Rhodes? Was he originally planned to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39? Did WWE pull the right move, or was WrestleMania 39 the right spot?

ALSO READ: 'I Think It'll Really Come Down...': Cody Rhodes Reacts to Potential WWE Match With The Rock