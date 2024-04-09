What Is Zach Edey’s Ethnicity? Exploring Purdue Big Man’s Race and Background

Zach Edey is a household name at this moment after reaching new heights in the NCAA tournament which ended on Monday night. Edey was one of the biggest reasons for Purdue’s success in the tournament even though they lost in the final against UConn.

His incredible rise to the title of National Player of the Year and his multiple NCAA major award victories pique interest in his upbringing and family, especially regarding his cultural background. Zach is a Canadian national whose height is 7-foot-4 and has a 7-7 wingspan. This makes Edey one of the tallest players in college football and since he is hoping to be drafted in the 2024 NBA Draft, he will be one of the tallest in the NBA.

Edey scored 37 points in the final but got no support from his teammates as they could score 23 points between themselves. The future NBA star has been sensational on both ends of the pitch and can score and collect rebounds for fun.

ALSO READ: 'Shaq is Already Insecure..': Shaquille O'Neal and Zach Edey’s Meetup Sends NBA Fans Into Frenzy

What is Zach Edey’s Ethnicity?

Julia and Glen Edey of Toronto, Canada, are the parents of Zach Edey. Zach is a mixed-race child because his father, Glen, is white and his mother, Julia, is Chinese. Zach's distinct upbringing, viewpoint, and personality have all been influenced by this blending of cultures. Retired mechanical engineer Julia Edey has supported Zach throughout his basketball career.

She frequently appears at his games, offering her support in unusual ways, such as handing out t-shirts bearing his nickname "The Big Maple," which pays homage to his enormous stature and Canadian heritage.

Zach has a close bond with his mother

Zach and his mother have a strong bond, which is evident in their relationship. Zach discussed the agreement he reached with his mother in an interview with the Canadian Press following his acceptance on a Division 1 scholarship.

Edey stated, "She retired just before I started my first year of college. That was always kind of our deal." His desire to support his mother drove him to pursue a scholarship, demonstrating his strong sense of duty and affection for his family.

ALSO READ: ‘How Much Did LeBron Pay Shams’: NBA Fans React To Bronny James Being Told He Has Caliber Of NBA Defender