‘How Much Did LeBron Pay Shams’: NBA Fans React To Bronny James Being Told He Has Caliber Of NBA Defender

Bronny James surprised everyone with this declaration to be available for the 2024 2024 NBA Draft. Fans and pundits were expecting him to play college basketball for another year before announcing himself for the NBA Draft.

However, Shams Charania of Athletic recently revealed that NBA teams are happy with the defensive capabilities of Bronny. The statement from Shams received a lot of reactions from the NBA fans on social media.

The key reason behind the fans being surprised was that Bronny had a below-par season with the USC Trojans. Bronny couldn’t reach the heights because of his injuries and health issues that kept him out of the game for months. However, that didn’t stop James and his camp from moving forward to pursue his dream. The 2024 NBA Draft is scheduled to take place on Jun. 26-27, 2024.

What did Charania say?

In Bronny's case, it's been reported that a few executives are pleased with his defensive performance this year. General managers have reportedly started to think about drafting the youthful point guard, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Charania mentioned: "When I talk to NBA teams, there's a clear consensus that, as a defender, he's already at that caliber of an NBA defender. We know about his IQ as well, obviously great genes there."

GMs will have to take a chance on the young player's offensive game, according to Charania. Coaches and scouts will also closely monitor his pre-draft workouts. Bronny’s salary won’t be a problem for the teams either as he isn't expected to be a top pick in this year's class.

