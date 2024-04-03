What Was The Rock's Reaction To WWE Universe Wanting Cody Rhodes To Finish The Story? Brian Gewirtz REVEALS

The phrase ‘Everything in life happens for a reason’ stands true for The Rock and Cody Rhodes in WWE right now. Currently, both of them are enjoying a stupendous run in the company. While The Rock as Final Boss is mesmerizing the audience with his heel persona, Cody Rhodes has been elevated to perhaps the biggest babyface in the history of WWE.

But also know that none of this was planned. Neither The Rock turning heel nor Cody Rhodes facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 were planned. It all happened in the spur of the moment when WWE Universe suddenly turned on The Rock for stealing Cody Rhodes’ spot at WrestleMania 40.

The creative team went back to writing, and thus Rhodes was brought back into the story. The Rock and Roman Reigns teamed up, while Cody Rhodes was given Seth Rollins as a partner. And now, we are just three days away from witnessing The Rock and Roman Reigns squaring off against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40.

But did you wonder what The Rock’s reaction was to all of this? Did The Final Boss want this to happen, or did he frown on watching his beloved fans turn on him? His business partner and friend, Brian Gewirtz, said that even The Rock favored Cody Rhodes’ pushing for WrestleMania against Roman Reigns when the fans cheered for him.

What Did Brian Gewirtz Reveal on the Rock’s Reaction?

In an interview with ESPN, Gewirtz contended that The Rock had given a thumbs up to Cody Rhodes advancing to WrestleMania and continued the story as naturally it would play out in real life.

"Would the fans be as adamant [that] Cody [Rhodes] needs to finish his story if he didn't win the Royal Rumble? Once he won the Royal Rumble, then I think there was a certain element of, 'Hey, don't screw with us now!' You can't dangle the Royal Rumble win and then take it away. And I think everyone, Rock included, was like, 'Yeah, they're right. We should continue this story as it naturally would play out if this were real life,” Gewirtz said.

He further said that if this was a real-life situation and Cody Rhodes would have won the Royal Rumble, then there’s no logical reason why he wouldn’t go after Roman Reigns and win the title.

So, The Rock, having been in the wrestling business for nearly two decades, now understands the audience’s pulse and literally gives them what they want. Even though this WrestleMania was touted to be the last one for The Rock, with him clashing with Roman Reigns, the WWE Universe’s reaction changed everything for him.

Is This the Rock’s Final Appearance in WWE?

No, this doesn’t appear to be The Final Boss’s last appearance in WWE. He has been absolutely terrific in the heel run and wouldn’t want to retire as a heel, though. Reports had earlier mentioned that The Rock might be roped in for one or more matches later this year, as the company wants to cash in his popularity at this juncture.

We’ll see how that happens

