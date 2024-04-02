What Was The Rock's Original WrestleMania 40 Plan Before Turning Heel? Find Out

We are near the end of The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins saga as just five days are left for the showcase of immortals WrestleMania 40. This year’s Road to WrestleMania was one of the most twisted Road to WrestleMania ever.

Plans for WrestleMania this year took some insane turns. The first major shock to the card was when CM Punk got injured at Royal Rumble 2024. Pepsi Phill was initially planned to face Seth Rollins and main-event WrestleMania 40 night one. To save the card, WWE planned Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight championship. And The Rock made his much-anticipated return to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Another major turn came when fans turned their backs on The Rock and WWE management for removing Cody Rhodes from the main-event match against Roman Reigns. WWE noticed the massive backlash and rebooked Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns, and surprisingly, The Rock turned heel and aligned himself with Roman Reigns to stop the team of Cody and Seth.

Recently, writer and business partner of Dwayne Johnson, Brian Gewirtz, appeared in an interview session with ESPN where he shared that before turning his heel, The Rock had some other plans.



Brian Gewirtz said, “Obviously it's not his first rodeo, so he knows very well the old axiom, 'Card subject to change.' I think he went into this with Rock vs. Roman, we have like 95 pages of merchandise and all these kinds of things. But also we had a meeting that day on Jan. 1 with Triple H, Nick Khan, myself and Rock. We talked about it, it's like one of those things where WWE needs to do what WWE needs to do.”

Advertisement

WrestleMania 40 Match Card

WWE is set to make this year’s WrestleMania XL the biggest Mania of time, with some of the biggest matches and stars featured on the card. WWE has booked a total of 13 matches for a two-night spectacle. WrestleMania 40 Night One will feature seven matches, and Night Second will host six matches. Here is the lineup and match list.

WrestleMania 40 Night One Lineup

The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins

Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Six-Pack ladder match for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Finn Bálor) vs. Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate) vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller)

Bianca Belair, Naomi & Jade Cargill vs. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka & Kairi Sane)

Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar & Dominik Mysterio

WrestleMania 40 Night Two Lineup

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women's Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley

United States Championship Triple Threat: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. The Final Testament (Karrion Kross & The Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar)

ALSO READ: Roman Reigns or Cody Rhodes; Who Will Win at WrestleMania 40? Details HERE