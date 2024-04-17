Shaquille O’Neal Mocks Kendrick Perkins for Accusing Him and Charles Barkley of Not Watching Basketball

Shaquille O’Neal is rated very highly for his basketball takes and is one of the faces of TNT when it comes to analyzing basketball games. However, the NBA legend faced criticism from Kendrick Perkins recently and he didn’t like it. The comments from Perkins came after Shaq said that New York Knick would lose against the Orlando Magic.

What did Perkins say?

Perkins said: "It’s obvious (that) they don’t watch basketball. I’m serious, they can’t watch basketball on a consistent basis. The only time they actually probably watch the Knicks are when they’re covering the Knicks on their game nights.

ALSO READ: ‘I Think LeBron’s Story Is Arguably the Greatest Story in Sports’: Charles Barkley Once Made a Bold Claim About LA Lakers Star’s Journey in the NBA

What did Shaq reply to Perkins's comments?

After Perkins' remarks went viral, they were seen by four-time champion Shaquille O'Neal, who called out the former Boston Celtics center on X (formerly Twitter) without holding back. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Shaq stated: "Can a non-hall of famer speak on two hall of famers just asking."

Advertisement

Shaq and Barkley don’t fancy the Knicks

It’s not just Shaquille O’Neal who thinks that Knicks will lose in the playoffs. Charles Barkley, who is one of the panelists on the show said the same things. However, both teams that the TNT hosts named are not the ones who will play New York in the first round.

Shaquille O'Neal didn’t hold back Boston Celtics' title chances

Shaquille O'Neal isn't afraid to voice his opinions on various topics. This includes his predictions regarding the Boston Celtics' postseason performance. Shaq is skeptical of the Celtics' chances of winning the championship, despite their dominance since the beginning of the season.

"Overrated? Boston. I wanted to say Clippers, but my boy is Tye Lue. I don't want to come across as disrespectful. They have a chance to prevail. However, Boston—you have to show me," O'Neal remarked. Boston is the firm favorite to win the NBA title. The Celtics last won an NBA title in 2008 under Doc Rivers.

ALSO READ: 'Shaq is Already Insecure..': Shaquille O'Neal and Zach Edey’s Meetup Sends NBA Fans Into Frenzy