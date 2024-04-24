When CM Punk Led The Entire WWE Locker Room To Sing Happy Birthday For John Cena

Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena turned 47 yesterday. The 16-time WWE Champion, and a prominent face of WWE however, no longer wrestles full time. But when he did, he made sure that he did it best. From being absolutely nothing in a WWE locker room to becoming the face of the company within two years, John Cena had done the unimaginable.

He was loved by the former CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon, because Cena saved WWE when the company’s full-timers like The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart had turned part-timers.

Cena is probably one of those WWE performers who hardly had any enemies backstage, and was respected by all. So in 2011, WWE did something out of the box. The entire WWE locker room came together to wish John Cena a Happy Birthday in the final moments of Monday Night RAW. It was hilarious. And who led the singing? It was none other than CM Punk. Watch it below:



The Great Khali Sings Happy Birthday for John Cena

While the entire WWE locker room was singing Happy Birthday for Cena, the most hilarious part of it was that the seven-foot-tall The Great Khali sang for Cena. So, when The Great Khali sang, Happy Birthday, even Cena couldn’t control his laughter and was seen laughing his heart out. One social media user was quick to point out Khali's laughable singing. Watch below: Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

There is also a very short history between John Cena and The Great Khali. When Khali made his WWE debut in 2007, he had locked horns with The Cenation leader and faced him in a Falls Count Anywhere match in a pay-per-view. Cena however, defeated Khali which brought an end to their storyline.



Fans React To the Nostalgic Post

Since it’s a world of social media, a decade old post is bound to leave people nostalgic. The same happened when John Cena’s Happy Birthday segment from Monday Night RAW went viral.

One user wrote, “Goat ?? cena literally carried multiple eras on his back; he was the face of multiple eras.” Another wrote, “Seeing the onscreen heated rivalry Punk and Cena have had vs the dichotomy of their real relationship off-the-air is so refreshing and nice to see.”

CM Punk and John Cena were the prominent figures of WWE in 2012 for those unfamiliar with the wrestling scene. Despite CM Punk's reputation for being outspoken and having a strained relationship with management, he harbored no animosity towards Cena.

What CM Punk Thought About John Cena?

In a popular Monday Night RAW segment, when CM Punk spoke his heart out, and where he was allowed to write his speech, Punk said something for Cena. Punk had said, "I don't hate you John. I don't even dislike You. I do like You. I like you a hell lot than most people in the back."

CM Punk had developed sour grapes with the WWE management especially Triple H and Chairman Vince McMahon back in 2012. He walked out of the company in 2014, disgruntled by his booking. And after a decade, Punk marked his return to the industry in 2023 at the Survivor Series.

For Cena, he is now focussing on his Hollywood career, and only makes sporadic appearances for WWE. Recent reports also suggested that John Cena might return to WWE for his farewell match. But nobody knows when this will happen.

