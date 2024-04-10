'When Fast Break Becomes A** Break': NBA Fans Troll Andre Drummond For Attempting Dunk On Bulls Teammate

The Chicago Bulls is one of the most successful franchises in the history of the NBA, but with their recent game plays on the court, they keep on showing why they won’t be winning any more titles in the coming years.

Andre Drummond and Tony Craig got involved in a play against the Knicks, which made the NBA fans laugh but made Chicago Bulls fans frustrated.

Worst play of the season title for the Chicago Bulls?

It all started with Andre Drummond setting up forward Torrey Craig with a fast break to cut the Knicks lead to 5 points. However, Craig must have been dreaming about a cover photo finish of himself and went for a dramatic finish by tossing the ball off the backboard to himself.

Following Craig, Drummond seemed to think that the alley-oop opportunity was destined for him—possibly as a just reward for the steal. The two teammates collided as the Bulls center attempted to dunk the ball simultaneously with Craig.

Of course, neither of them made the dunk. Drummond got up as Craig hit the court, and the ball bounced into the hands of Knicks forward Bojan Bogdanovic.

The mockery of the Bulls didn’t end there, and to make matters worse, Drummond twisted his ankle while stepping on the foot of Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein. The former LA Laker appeared to be in significant pain and returned to the locker room in a wheelchair.

How did fans react?

Knicks are on the rise while the Bulls stay mediocre

The Knicks are having an impressive season despite struggling with injuries to key players. The Knicks still have a chance to finish in second place in the Eastern Conference. However, the playoffs might just prove too much for them since they have lost their second-best scorer, Julius Randle for the rest of the campaign.

On the other hand, the Bulls have struggled for consistency throughout the season. They are in play-in spot for the time being but even if they get a play-in game, they are not expected to make it through to the next round.

