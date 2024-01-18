When Michael Jordan’s agent revealed real reason behind his return to NBA even if enjoying baseball

In the early '90s, Michael Jordan's name became synonymous with NBA greatness, clinching three consecutive titles with the Chicago Bulls from 1991 to 1993. However, the basketball legend shocked the world by abruptly retiring before the 1993–94 NBA season to pursue a career in Minor League Baseball.

New Chapter: Baseball debut

In February 1994, Jordan signed with the Chicago White Sox and made his official baseball debut on April 8, 1994, with a modest performance. Throughout the 1994 season, he played for the Birmingham Barons, batting .202 with three home runs.

The prevailing theory for his departure from basketball was rooted in a personal tragedy—the murder of his father in July 1993.

James R. Jordan Sr. was tragically murdered on July 23, 1993. The incident occurred at a highway rest area in Lumberton, North Carolina. Two teenagers, Daniel Green and Larry Martin Demery, committed the crime as they carjacked James Jordan's Lexus. Following the carjacking, the perpetrators dumped Jordan's body in a swamp in South Carolina, and his remains were not discovered until August 3, 1993.

Green and Demery became suspects after they made calls using James Jordan's cell phone. They were eventually found, arrested, and subsequently convicted for their involvement in the murder. Both were sentenced to life in prison for their roles in the tragic event. The murder of James Jordan Sr. had a profound impact on Michael Jordan, and many believe it played a significant role in his decision to temporarily step away from basketball to explore a career in Minor League Baseball.

The truth behind the NBA comeback: MLB Strike

As Jordan ventured into baseball, the 1994 MLB strike started, lasting from August 12, 1994, to April 2, 1995. This prompted Jordan to reconsider his career path.

"If it wasn't for the baseball strike, I'm not sure he would've come back at that time, or ever. He was really enjoying himself—he really liked the camaraderie with the guys and the less fanfare around him—even though he wasn't anywhere as successful in baseball…," his agent Curtis Polk told Bleacher Report's Jared Zwerling .

His inner circle, including agent Curtis Polk, was initially cautious about a swift return to basketball due to the physical demands of the game.

"We recognized that he had developed different muscles for baseball—slow-twitch muscles versus fast-twitch," Polk said adding, "He had bulked up in baseball, particularly in the upper body, and those are things that weren't necessarily compatible to him just stepping out quickly onto the basketball court."

Despite the caution, Jordan believed he could contribute immediately to the Chicago Bulls, who were equally eager to welcome him back.

Initially planning a playoff return, Coach Phil Jackson insisted on 20 regular-season games for Jordan to regain his rhythm. He compromised, appearing in 17 regular-season games before the playoffs.

Michael Jordan’s unconventional announcement: "I'm back"

When Jordan decided to make his comeback, his agent, David Falk drafted multiple press releases. However, Jordan, known for his flair, opted for a simple faxed letter that stated, "I'm back."

"He felt that it didn't require an explanation or a justification," Falk said , who faxed the final press release to media outlets. "I thought I was a pretty good writer, written a lot of things, but he said, 'Let me do this.' So he sat down at the table and thought about it for a couple of minutes, and he wrote, 'I'm back.' He said, 'OK, that's it.' It was classic Michael Jordan. It was elegant in simplicity, it communicated how he felt, it said it all."

Return to Glory: Record-Breaking NBA Season

Michael Jordan returned to the NBA on March 18, 1995, and scored in his first game against the Indiana Pacers, generating high viewership. Despite an 18-month hiatus, Jordan played remarkably, making a game-winning shot and scoring 55 points in subsequent games. His comeback propelled the Bulls to a 13–4 record, securing a playoff berth.

Comeback Legacy: Three-Peat in NBA

Jordan's return marked a basketball resurgence, propelling the Bulls to three consecutive NBA championships from 1996 to 1998.

