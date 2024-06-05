Calling all makeup enthusiasts. Get ready to unleash your inner rainbow this Pride month, with these dazzling eye makeup looks inspired by your favorite Bollywood stars. Let’s ditch the ordinary and embrace the extraordinary with these celebrity-approved vibrant and prettiest eye makeup looks. We are head-over-heels in love with these ideas. After all, this month is all about expressing one’s real identity with a side of pure sass with a scoop of self-love. It’s time to play with colors to make a convincing case for your pride in 2024.

From shimmery silver to electrifying blue, and more, let’s find the perfect look to channel your inner pride. Here’s a closer look at these incredible ideas for some major makeup inspiration to make your pride month all the more amazing.

7 bold and colorful makeup ideas for Pride 2024:

Sara Ali Khan’s triple-colored look:

Wondering if this is a way to showcase your love for all things beautiful and bright with your makeup look this month? Well, you need to take some major makeup inspiration from none other than Sara Ali Khan. The diva opted to pair various hues of blue and pink to create this one.

Just go with a shaded and smokey eyeshadow and give your eye a defined look with your favorite eyeliner. You can also add more colors to enhance the look further.

Janhvi Kapoor’s metallic silver look:

If you’re a fan of all things shiny and wish to create a rather magical-looking makeup look add some blingy panache to your colorful outfits. For this, you really must take some inspiration from Janhvi Kapoor’s gorgeous makeup look.

You can easily recreate this iced-out look with your favorite gold, silver, or copper metallic eyeshadow and a touch of volumizing mascara. After all, a makeup look as pretty as this one doesn’t really need a lot of work.

Disha Patani’s bright orange look:

Want to create a beautiful tangerine-theme makeup look to go with your contrasting outfit? Then there’s no better makeup look than Disha Patani. After all, she dared to go bold with a beautiful orange-ish red eyeshadow that glowed against the diva’s complexion.

You can easily recreate her look with a bright orange eyeshadow with some pretty gold addition for the inner corners of the eyelid. Don’t forget to add some black eyeliner or mascara and matching lipstick to complete the look.

Karisma Kapoor’s pretty purple look:

Are you obsessed with all things purple and want to showcase your pride with your favorite color this month? Well, we’ve got your back covered. You can take some inspiration from Karisma Kapoor’s super sassy and stylish look.

You can easily recreate this look by playing with different hues of purple. Add some light purple and then blend it into a darker shade to create the ombre eyeshadow look. Pair this with a subtle lipstick to complete the makeup look.

Kriti Sanon’s mesmerizing green look:

Are you a big fan of Mother Nature and want to experiment with vibrant colors like green? Want to create the perfect nature-inspired pride look for this month? Then, you better take some makeup inspiration from Kriti Sanon’s recent look.

To create such a look, go in with a light green eyeshadow and blend it in to create a smudged base for your look. Then, add some dark and shiny metallic green eyeliner over the lid to complete the style. Don’t forget to add some mascara to elevate the look. This one’s bound to leave onlookers green with envy!

Sonam Kapoor’s vibrant yellow look:

If you want to serve sunny vibes with a touch of makeup magic then Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s pretty yellow eye makeup has got you covered. Bright yellow is usually a shade most people tend to stay far away from, especially when it comes to makeup.

But, you can go the other way by adding a beautiful yellow eyeshadow to create a base for your eye makeup. Don’t forget to add cat-eyed black eyeliner on top with some mascara to define your eyes. Feel free to also apply false lashes to add to the aesthetic appeal.

Shraddha Kapoor’s electric blue look:

If you’re a big fan of all things bold, blue, and beautiful then, you need to take some major fashion inspiration from Shraddha Kapoor’s chic and trend-worthy makeup. After all, the diva’s striking look was just fabulous.

It’s super easy to create this one. Add some pretty brown smudged eyeshadow to create a base, and add some electric blue eyeliner to rock the look. Also, use the same under your eyes to create a rather defined look. Feel free to add mascara to rock the look.

So, what did you think of these colorful looks? are you feeling impressed to serve the vibrant vibe with your fashionable choices this pride month?

Do you have a favorite makeup look here? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

