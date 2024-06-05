Rakul Preet Singh vs Shilpa Shetty fashion face-off: Who wore Ritika Mirchandi’s black slit saree worth Rs 2,89,000 better?

Bollywood is not just about movies, it’s also a goldmine for fashion and style inspiration. Actresses in Bollywood are often seen making headlines for their glam looks and stylish outfits. Sometimes, these fashion choices lead to a fashion face-off where two actresses end up wearing similar or even the same outfits.

Social media plays a huge role in fashion face-offs. Fans quickly notice when their favourite stars wear similar outfits and start discussions online. One such face-off which has gained traction is that of Rakul Preet Singh and Shilpa Shetty who were spotted wearing the same saree by Ritika Mirchandani. Let's take a closer look at this fashionable face-off.

Shilpa Shetty's understated look

Shilpa Shetty made heads turn at Rakul Preet Singh’s wedding with her stunning fashion choice. She wore a black saree designed by Ritika Mirchandani. Her saree wasn’t any ordinary saree- it had a special geometric cutwork design that made it stand out.

Plus, it had a pre-constructed slit on the side, adding a modern twist to the traditional saree. She paired her saree with a black blouse. The blouse was full-sleeved and featured a V-shaped plunging neckline, giving it a bold and fashionable look.

The structured shoulders of the blouse added a touch of poise while the cut-work design enhanced the overall elegance. Her saree comes with a price tag of Rs. 2,89,000.

Advertisement

Shilpa added the perfect finishing touches to her look with silver and black earrings and black strappy heels. She styled her hair straight and opted for a glamorous make-up look featuring mascara-laden lashes, smokey eyes, perfectly shaped brows, contoured cheeks and glossy brown lipstick.

Rakul Preet Singh's bold look

On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh wore a similar black saree from Ritika Mirchandani but with a different blouse. Her blouse was sleeveless and had a plunging neckline with embroidered geometric patterns.

To keep the focus on the saree, Rakul opted for minimal yet elegant accessories with her saree like golden heels, a golden bracelet and silver dangler earrings.

Her make-up was nude and subtle featuring golden shimmery eyeshadow, mauve lips, blushed cheeks and sleek eyeliner. She styled her hair in wavy locks.

In the end, fashion face-offs like this show how the same outfit can look entirely different depending on how it is styled. Rakul Preet Singh’s bold and glamorous look contrasted beautifully with Shilpa’s underplayed look. Both actresses showed versatility in Ritika Mirchandani’s saree, proving that fashion is all about personal style and creativity.

Advertisement

Do let us know in the comments whose look you liked better.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor's blush pink Manish Malhotra saree with pearl blouse is making us yearn for wedding season