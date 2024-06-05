7 best Saif Ali Khan comedy movies that tickle your funny bones

Saif Ali Khan comedy movies hold a special place in fans’ hearts as they are rich in dialogues and characterizations. The actor did several superhit movies based on the same genres. From Go Goa Gone to Cocktail, Saif’s comedy movie list includes several movies that are hard to miss.

As we celebrate his film discography, here’s a look at some of the best comedy movies that you can binge-watch anytime.

Here are 7 best Saif Ali Khan comedy movies that are too funny to miss

1. Go Goa Gone

, Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, Abhishek Banerjee , Vir Das, Anand Tiwari, Puja Gupta, Suparn Varma, Krishna D.K. Director: Raj Nidimoru, Krishna D.K.

Raj Nidimoru, Krishna D.K. IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Release year: 2013

2013 Where to watch: ZEE5, JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video

Go Goa Gone is one of the best Saif Ali Khan comedy movies. This zombie comedy film is a perfect example of horror and humor.Speaking about the story, it follows a group of friends who travel to Goa for a vacation, only to find themselves dealing with a zombie outbreak. They must now fight for their survival while trying to escape the zombie-infested paradise.

2. Cocktail

, Saif Ali Khan, Randeep Hooda, Dimple Kapadia, Boman Irani, Diana Penty, Manoj Pahwa, Ray Burnet, Charlotte Quita Jones, Sophie Sumner Director: Homi Adajania

Homi Adajania IMDB Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Release year: 2012

2012 Where to watch: JioCinema, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video

Cocktail is a Hindi-language romantic comedy-drama movie. It was released in 2012 and directed by Homi Adajania. The film revolves around the life of Meera, a shy and traditional Indian girl who moves to London with her husband Kunal.

In the meantime, while at the London airport, she crosses paths with Gautam Kapoor, a flirtatious and womanizing man, who expresses interest in her and asks her out. As Gautam, Meera, and Veronica become good friends, their friendship faces some challenges when Gautam's mother finds he is living with two women. Things take a turn when Gautam realizes he has genuine feelings for Meera, and Veronica expresses her desire to take their relationship with Gautam to the next level.

3. Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega

Saif Ali Khan, Twinkle Khanna, Sonali Bendre, Fardeen Khan, Johnny Lever Director: Eeshwar Nivas

Eeshwar Nivas IMDB Rating: 6/10

6/10 Release year: 2011

2011 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, we get an ample amount of comic elements. In the film, Prakash makes a plan to extort money from his distrusting father-in-law. On the other hand, Rahul and Harry, who are in desperate need of cash, join hands with Prakash and help kidnap his wife as part of the plan.

4. Hum Tum

Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Rishi Kapoor, Rani Mukherjee, Jimmy Shergill, Kirron Kher, Isha Koppikar, Rati Agnihotri, Vinod Singh Director: Kunal Kohli

Kunal Kohli IMDB Rating: 7/10

7/10 Release year: 2004

2004 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In the comedy-drama-romance, we see a cartoonist Karan playing out the battle of the sexes through his animated characters Me and You. These reflect his own love-hate relationship with the headstrong Rhea. As the couple cross paths, their gentle banter turns to respect and friendship and then they finally embrace love.

5. Bhoot Police

Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, , Jacqueline Fernandez, Rajpal Yadav, Saurabh Sachdeva, Rupesh Tillu, Yashaswini R. Dayama, Jaaved Jaaferi, Rajpal Naurang Yadav, Girish Kulkarni, Yashaswini Dayama, Faezeh Jalali Director: Pawan Kripalani

Pawan Kripalani IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Release year: 2010

2010 Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Bhoot Police is a comedy-horror drama. It tells about two brothers, Vibhooti and Chiraunji played by Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor respectively, who claim to be experts in ghost-busting. They are the sons of the legendary Ullat Baba who died when Chiraunji was just five years old. Vibhooti does not believe in the existence of ghosts and they cheat their clients by pretending to get rid of evil spirits and in exchange for a lump sum fee.

6. Kaalakaandi

Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Oberoi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vijay Raaz, Amyra Dastur, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Deepak Dobriyal, Neil Bhoopalam, Sukant Goel, Shyam Gopal, Prem Chand Singh, Amanda Pegrum, Nary Singh, Ashish Warang, Vishal Chopra, Bugs Bhargava, Shivam Patil, Amanda Rosario, Narendra Jha Director: Akshat Verma

Akshat Verma IMDB Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Release year: 2018

2018 Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Rileen, a teetotaler, learns that he is suffering from stomach cancer and has a month to live. He decides to live life to the fullest by trying everything he has never done before and thus the film Kaalakaandi consists of a good amount of comic relief.

7. Main Khiladi Tu Anari

Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Kader Khan, Mukesh Khanna Director: Sameer Malkan

Sameer Malkan IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Release year: 1994

1994 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Main Khiladi Tu Anari, we see actor Deepak Kumar is fed up with playing the romantic hero. One day he encounters the bold, senior inspector Karan Joglekar, who agrees to shadow Kumar to research a role as a cop.

As you get the list of best Saif Ali Khan comedy movies, then head to the above-mentioned OTT platforms to enjoy them.

