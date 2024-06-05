Jamahal Hill Throws $20K Challenge to Fans Trolling Him Over Revenge Post About Alex Pereira; Details Inside

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamhal Hill competed for the title he technically never lost. Still, he had to vacate due to an injury against the current champion, Alex Pereira, at his first title defense at UFC 300 pay-per-view.

Ahead of the fight, Sweet Dreams was very confident about his skill sets against Alex Pereira. He announced and updated it way before on his Instagram bio that he won the match against Poatan. At the press conference ahead of the match, he even bought Alex’s iconic signature stone face bruised and expressed that he was going to dominate Alex Pereira in the fight. Meanwhile, Poatan felt highly disrespected by Sweet Dream.

At UFC 300, Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill came face to face. During the match, a kick from Jamahal Hill connected with Alex’s crotch. Referee Herb Deen tried to interfere, but Poatan stopped him with a hand gesture. Then, in a fraction of a second, a hook landed on Hill’s chin, which landed him on the ground, and Pereira gave some mighty hammer fists to Jamahal Hill and won the match by TKO in a dominant fashion.

Pereira even performed the iconic TikTok Kamby Lame’s hand action, indirectly mocking Jamahal Hill by saying that this happens when you upset Alex Pereira.

Jamahal Hill has been saying he will be back soon and avenge his loss against Alex Pereira at UFC 300.

Recently, Jamahal Hill posted an Instagram post where he showcased his anger at Alex Pereira. Hill quoted that who came to Brazil to beat Glover Teixeira, who is a friend and coach of Pereira, brutally.

Advertisement

Hill then expressed that he had never made fun of Glover Teixeira or any of the opponents he defeated and has consistently showcased respect for his opponents; Jamahal Hill then claimed he will not forget how Pereira mocked him at the end of the fight and he will be after him until he knocks him out as Izzy knocked him out at Miami when they last time fought.

Immediately after his post about Alex Pereira, fight fans started to troll Jamahal Hill, which rubbed the former champion the wrong way. He threw a challenge for any troll to enter his Gym and fight him, and he would give them $20k in hand.

Jamahal Hill said, “For all y'all that's talking all this sh*t. we could talk money $20K, pull up to the Gym. I got 20 bands, pull up to the gym bro. Come get paid. I know y'all broke and need it."

Advertisement

When Will Alex Pereira Return

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira has managed to achieve heights that are not easy for any other UFC star. In just a matter of three years, Pereira won the UFC middleweight championship and then was crowned as a divisional champion when he won the Light Heavyweight Championship at UFC 295.

Recently, Alex Pereira spoke to SportsNet, revealing he is targeting a return near August and will potentially face Jiří Procházka.

Alex Pereira said, “I want to fight whoever they want me to, but the name that's on the table right now is Jiri Prochazka. We're still in talks, and I would like to fight around August, but nothing concrete yet."

Only time will tell whether Jamahal Hill gets his revenge on Alex Pereira or Poatan once again showcases why he is the best light heavyweight fighter in the UFC.

ALSO READ: How Much Money Did Drake Make After Alex Pereira Knocked Out Jamahal Hill at UFC 300?