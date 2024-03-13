'It’s Not True’: Jake Paul Denies Logan Paul’s Claims Following Alleged Mike Tyson Fight Offer

YouTuber and professional boxer Jake Paul is one of the most influential personalities in the current state of combat sports. With a record of nine wins and one loss, ‘The Problem Child’ has managed to create a space for himself in boxing. Known to be a controversial figure, Paul has yet again grabbed headlines.

In addition to Jake Paul, his brother Logan Paul is also a cornerstone for controversial headlines. The Paul brothers have managed to stay relevant through their ventures in combat sports, vlogs, and other entrepreneurial projects.

Recently, there seems to be a drift among the brothers, as they blatantly contradict each other on live streams and podcasts.

Jake Paul calls out Logan Paul for his alleged false statements regarding Mike Tyson fight

In recent news, Jake Paul announced that he is scheduled to fight Mike Tyson in a professional boxing match. This created a huge buzz among combat sports fans who debated the ethics of this bout. Some found the entertainment value while others criticized Jake for his constant inability to step in the ring with professional boxers of his caliber.

On his popular ‘Impaulsive’ podcast, Logan Paul recently claimed that he was offered to fight Mike Tyson before the Jake Paul fight. ‘The Maverick’ also claimed that he could emerge victorious against the 57-year-old fighter.

One person who seemed to disagree with Logan was none other than his brother, Jake. On a recent livestream alongside popular influencer, Adin Ross, Paul challenged ‘The Maverick’ on the fight-offer claims. “We’re the ones that brought the deal to Mike Tyson. So, I don’t know why he would say that,” said ‘The Problem Child’.

Jake Paul seemed to be in a state of skepticism. He revealed that the deal to fight Mike Tyson was introduced by ‘Most Valuable Promotions,’ the 27-year-old’s boxing promotion entity.

Jake Paul attacks KSI following comments on Mike Tyson bout

Recently, British YouTuber KSI spoke on the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing match. Commonly referred to as ‘JJ,’ the Brit claimed that Tyson’s age would be a major factor in Paul’s victory. This statement was not well-received by Paul.

In the same live stream, Adin Ross and Jake Paul discussed the criticisms of the upcoming bout. ‘The Problem Child’ addressed KSI’s claims and offered a rebuttal to his statements. “You wanna know the difference between Mike Tyson and KSI? Mike Tyson will actually fight me,” said Paul.

According to Paul, this indicated that KSI rejected offers to step into the ring against the American. Regarding this, ‘The Problem Child’ expanded by saying, “Mike signed the contract you f****** b**** KSI. You’re fat, running around doing Sidemen YouTube videos and I’m changing the sport of boxing.”

This clearly struck a nerve in Jake Paul. The boxer also went on to compare himself with the Brit considering their current projects and claimed that he was levels ahead of his contemporary.