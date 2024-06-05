Kaiju No. 8 Episode 9: Will This Be The Appearance Of No. 10? Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

In the last episode, Kafka faced off against the vice-captain and managed to get away without causing any harm. Soshiro alerted Mina to the possibility of Kafka being a daikaiju, while No. 9 took a new form. Kafka received a promotion into the Defense Force, above the base, a menacing group of flying kaiju was led by another humanoid Kaiju.

With so many epic plot points taking place in one episode, fans should be excited for what's to come in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 9. Will Kafka's new position in the Defense Force lead to new challenges? How will the looming threat of No. 9 and the group of flying kaiju impact the Third Division base? Find out in Episode 10, so keep reading to get the release date, expected plot, and more about the upcoming episode.

ALSO READ: Kaiju No. 8: Who Is Mina Ashiro? Character Explored

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 9: Release date and streaming details

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 9 is scheduled for its premiere on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST, translating to an early morning release on the same day at around 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET / 2:00 pm GMT. Please note that the precise release time may differ due to time zone disparities.

Internationally, fans can enjoy Kaiju No. 8 Episode 8 on various platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Netflix, and Crunchyroll. However, the availability of the episode may vary depending on your geographical location.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kaiju No. 8: Who Is Kikoru Shinomiya? Explored

Expected plot of Kaiju No. 8 Episode 9

In Kaiju No. 8 Episode 9, fans can expect more chaos to ensue as the Defense Force deals with the emergence of a new humanoid Kaiju threat. The challenge of confronting an organized Kaiju army under the command of a single entity poses a significant threat as well.

With Hibino's recent promotion to officer status, his ability to intervene immediately may be limited. Additionally, Kaiju No. 8 Episode 9 may reveal more about humanoid Kaijus in general, and how they come to be.

ALSO READ: Kaiju No. 8: Who Is The Main Villain Of The Story? Is it Kafka Hibino? EXPLAINED

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 8 recap

In Kaiju No. 8 Episode 8, titled Welcome to the Defense Force, the battle between Kafka Hibino – in his Kaiju form – and Soshiro Hoshina starts. Kafka realizes he can't hold back against Hoshina's relentless attacks, as his attempts to dodge only result in severe injuries. Even with Kafka's regenerative capabilities, the strain on his stamina makes it clear he can't sustain this for long.

Advertisement

Hoshina, meanwhile, senses something unusual about the fight but brushes it off in his pursuit of victory. As Hoshina charges up a devastating attack, Kafka manages to catch the blade, breaking it and creating an opportunity to escape. Neither combatant was fatally injured, and Hoshina finds himself frustrated by his failure to neutralize Kaiju No. 8. He reports to Mina Ashiro, visibly upset.

ALSO READ: Spring 2024 Anime Lineup ft. Black Butler, KonoSuba, Kaiju No. 8, & More

Meanwhile, Kikoru Shinomiya, seated among Kaiju corpses, thinks about Kafka with concern. Upon Kafka's return, worn out from the battles, he apologizes to Kikoru for failing to defeat Kaiju No. 9. Kikoru reminds him to prioritize his well-being and warns him about being spotted by officers in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 8. Mina then questions Hoshina about Kaiju No. 9's strength, leading to speculation about its human-like behavior.

Ikaruga reports on Kaiju No. 9's transformations, shifting focus to the new humanoid Kaiju's actions. Later, at Reno Ichikawa's hospital room, Kafka and Kikoru wait by Reno’s bedside. Reno thanks Kafka for saving them, inadvertently revealing his involvement as Kaiju No. 8 to Furuhashi Iharu. Fortunately, Isharu remains clueless.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kaiju No. 8: How Did Kafka Become The Titular Hero? Explaining the Origins

Later, at the Third Division base, a celebration ensues, revealing Haruichi's connection to Izumo Technologies when the chefs give him special treatment. As the group talks and drinks during the celebration, discussions about improving their skills quickly turn into infighting. Hoshina gets them to quiet down in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 8 and announces Kafka's promotion.

The next day, Kafka meets with Mina to discuss his promotion, where she reminds him of their agreement and punishes him for addressing her informally. Kaiju No. 8 Episode 8 concludes with Kafka witnessing Hoshina practicing to defeat Kaiju No. 8, revealing his determination to protect his comrades. The last scenes depict another humanoid Kaiju leading some flying Kaiju.

For more updates on the new Kaiju and what it means for Kafka in the Kaiju No. 8 anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kaiju No. 8 Anime Release Schedule: Dates, Streaming Details, Expected Plot & More