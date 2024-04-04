When Did Mike Tyson Last Fight in the Boxing Ring? Here's All About Iron Mike's Last Bout Before the Jake Paul Boxing Match

Mike Tyson. A name that sent shivers down opponents' spines in the 80s and 90s. The youngest heavyweight champion ever. But even iron gets rusty. Did you know Tyson's last professional fight was way back in 2005? It was a far cry from his knockout-reel early career.

Fast forward almost two decades and Iron Mike is back in the ring. This time, not against a seasoned fighter, but against YouTuber Jake Paul. This exhibition match on July 20th at AT&T Stadium in Texas is generating a ton of buzz. But what led to Tyson hanging up his gloves professionally?

A farewell filled with frustration

Mike Tyson's reign as boxing royalty came to a crashing halt on June 11th, 2005. The fight against Kevin McBride was a far cry from his lightning-fast knockouts of the past. A bigger McBride used his reach to frustrate Tyson, who visibly labored throughout the match. In a moment of desperation, Tyson even attempted to break McBride's arm during a clinch! However, the most shocking twist came at the end. Did Tyson go out on his shield, throwing punches until the final bell? Surprisingly, no.

By the sixth round, his energy waned, and his tactics grew more desperate. Yet, in a shocking turn of events, Tyson did not answer the bell for the seventh round, effectively quitting the match and handing victory to McBride by technical knockout. This decision marked a poignant end to Tyson's storied professional career.

Reflecting on his performance and decision, Tyson's post-fight interview was revealing. He candidly expressed, "I realized, I don’t think I have it anymore...I'm not that animal anymore." These words not only signaled the end of an era but also offered insight into the mindset of a fighter facing the twilight of his career.

That exhibition with Roy Jones Jr.

Fifteen years after concluding his professional career, Mike Tyson ventured back into the ring, this time for an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020. This encounter, devoid of the pressures of professional rankings, allowed Tyson to revisit the sport he dominated for decades. Despite the lapse in time since his last professional bout in 2005, Tyson demonstrated that his prowess and passion for boxing remained undiminished.

The match with Jones Jr. unfolded with both fighters showcasing their legendary skills, albeit at a more measured pace reflective of their veteran status. Throughout the eight rounds, Tyson and Jones Jr. exchanged blows, with Tyson often pressing the action, reminiscent of his prime years. The fight, however, was not about declaring a definitive winner but rather celebrating the enduring spirit of two of boxing's greats.

Ultimately, the bout concluded with a split draw decision, a verdict that, while leaving no victor, satisfied both the fighters and the fans. Now, with his upcoming exhibition match against Jake Paul, Tyson steps back into the ring under entirely different circumstances.

This fight prioritizes entertainment over competition, and many wonder how the 58-year-old Tyson will fare against a much younger opponent. Will this be another exhibition of nostalgia, or will a spark of the old "Iron Mike" ignite once more?

