‘Kardashians of YouTube’: Jake Paul Calling Out Logan Paul’s ‘Lie’ on Fight Against Mike Tyson Sparks Fan Reactions

Following the revelation that Jake Paul would battle Mike Tyson in a boxing bout on Netflix in July, Logan Paul revealed on his podcast that he was contacted with a similar offer to face the former heavyweight champion. Logan said he finally declined the offer, despite believing he could beat Tyson in the ring. However, Jake Paul rejected everything and called out the "lies" stated by Logan Paul.

On his YouTube channel BS w/Jake, Jake Paul explained how he got the chance to fight Mike Tyson and how everything Logan Paul said was a “blatant lie”. Jake Paul said, “My brother and I, relationship sometimes has to be like aired out. But, it seems as if the core of public opinion is the only thing that like steers him (Logan Paul) in the right direction.”

Jake Paul then spoke about Logan Paul lying. Jake added, “It is weird to lie, blatantly just lie. I signed the deal with Netflix, and our goal was to go and get another fighter to fight me. We were the ones who brought the Netflix deal to Tyson. So, Tyson was never in the market, offering people to fight for anyone to turn down. Yes, it is weird to go online and lie.”

Then, Jake spoke of how he always has to “defend” himself. Jake added, “I am always having to defend myself and be undermined and be like, “Little BROed”! And then I have to just not allow it to happen.”

Jake also added, “My own brother tryna make me look like a second option.”

Fans think Logan Paul is ‘jealous’ of Jake Paul

Jake Paul is already being called out by critics over his fight with Mike Tyson, but now with Logan Paul addressing Jake Paul as the “second option” for the Paul-Tyson fight, the fans have just taken their shot at the younger Paul brother.

A fan thought that Logan Paul was just “jealous” of all the success and fame that comes with fighting Mike Tyson. The user wrote, “Logan is jealous”.

Another fan called the brothers “Kardashians” calling them drama kings which implies to them the people creating to get more attention. The user wrote, “The pauls brothers are the Kardashians of youtube”

One other fan called Logan Paul a “narcissist”. The user wrote, “The more that time goes on, the more it seems like Jake is the normal(ish) one and Logan is the narcissist”

One other fan couldn’t see how the “brotherhood” was under attack. The user wrote, “In other words the Brotherhood is dying”

Meanwhile, Jake Paul, a YouTube celebrity, began his professional boxing career four years ago. He has won ten fights with six knockouts, with his only loss coming last year to Tommy Fury (half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury).

Tyson, on the other hand, was the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987 until 1990. He retired in 2005, having won 50 fights, 40 of which were knockouts.

