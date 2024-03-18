Top 8 most memorable celebrity first pitches in MLB feat Kanye West, Simone Biles and More

The traditional opening pitch at a baseball game is a significant milestone in Hollywood. Many famous personalities, from the Kardashians to former President George W. Bush, have participated in this tradition. The K-pop industry has also made its mark in the baseball world, making it a truly grand event. Some celebrities have delivered exceptional and unforgettable performances on the pitcher's mound. Let's explore 8 of these remarkable moments!

1. Kanye and Saint West

The day was for the boys and ahead of Chicago White Sox’s 6-1 loss to the Cubs, the mastermind rapper with 6 BEFFTA Awards came to the pitch with his 2-year-old son. Yeezy mastermind let Saint ride on his shoulders as they walked towards the mound. The adorable son of the rapper donned a White Sox jersey to match his dad. They started off the game with an adorable pitch in 2018.

2. Simone Biles

The world-famous Olympic gymnast made the crowd go wow with an incredible backflip before throwing a perfect pitch in the 2019 World Series Houston Astro versus Washington Nationals game. She was called to throw the ceremonial pitch during game two and she gave the viewers a day to remember with her iconic flexible prowess.

Advertisement

3. President George W. Bush

In 2001, something incredible happened during the World Series. The President stepped up to the plate and threw an unforgettable strike. With confidence, he walked away, leaving a lasting impression. This momentous occasion took place during game 3, which was also the first game of the series to be played at Yankee Stadium.

4. Simu Liu

The Marvel superstar and an incredible actor who brought Shang Chi to life nailed a perfect pitch at the San Francisco Giant's game. The star of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" showcased his superhero skills, making it a memorable day for the audience. Unlike many celebrities who struggle with their ceremonial first pitch, this 32-year-old actor and writer flawlessly delivered a strike.

5. Baby T-Rex

In case you forgot, there was a moment when a life-sized baby T-rex from the arena show Walking With Dinosaurs threw the first pitch at a Royals and Padres game. The game got a bit Jurassic as the semi-realistic dinosaur made its way to the mound for the ceremonial pitch. The crowd was cracking up.

6. Mike Tyson

The undisputed world heavyweight champion threw the most perfect strike and did not leave the mound before pretending to bite off Tony Sanchez. This was during the match in Pittsburg where he threw a bizarre pitch while looking like he was punching the air much like showing his boxing prowess.

7. Tim McGraw

The famous country singer with an Academy Award threw the first pitch in the World Series. The son of MLB legend Tug McGraw gave an example of his raw talent when he gave a flawless strike. The singer looked emotional to be on the field as he was introduced as “Tug’s son,” wearing jersey No. 45 to honor his father.

8. Rebel Wilson

The Pitch Perfect star and the singer kicked off the New York Mets vs Miami Marlins game at Citi Field in New York by throwing the first pitch. She put her own spin on it and managed to throw a perfect strike!

Advertisement

These are some of the most memorable and funny first pitches by stars of Hollywood and other industries! Which one was your favorite?

ALSO READ: Fact Check: Does Travis Kelce Have A New Girlfriend? SB Champ’s Lunch with Suspicious Blonde Woman RAISES QUESTIONS