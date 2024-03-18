‘Bigger Than Jake’s Whole Head’: Fans Troll Jake Paul as Comparison With 18-Year-Old Mike Tyson Goes Viral Ahead of Showdown

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson has drawn a lot of attention lately, and fans and veterans such as Chael Sonnen have been talking about this. The fight will commence on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The recent bout has brought universal condemnation in the combat sports realm. Even Logan Paul was offered the same bout with another heavyweight champion but he declined. His brother Jake Paul did not decline the fight, and now is gearing up for the bout.

Several veterans from the fighting world have spoken about the decision of Paul to fight Tyson. Iron Mike is now nearly 60 years old and this marks another instance of Jake Paul’s criticized habits which is fighting iconic legends twice his age. This time fans have trolled him and decided to speak up.

Fans troll Jake Paul ahead of his fight with Tyson

Along with prominent figures, even the fans of UFC are speaking about the fight and most people are against it. Jake Paul has already taken three boxers and one MMA fighter recently. He defeated Ryan Bourland, who is the former Golden Gloves champion. The Problem Child aka Jake Paul, has also apparently predicted the outcome of the fight with Tyson and the 27-year-old said he will put the boxing legend “to sleep.”

Fans have finally decided to speak up and post their thoughts. Several fans commented on an X post by Happy Punch. The post showed Tyson and Paul’s pictures when both were 18. One fan said, “Mike Tyson's neck is bigger than Jake's whole head.”

Advertisement

Another fan commented on how the boxing legend was going to defeat the youngster and said, “Mike Tyson will beat Jake Paul.”

One fan even went far as to say that if Jake won the match then the tournament was ‘fixed’ from before. They said, “If Jake Paul wins the fight then boxing is fixed.”

One other follower of UFC decided to give constructive criticism and say that Jake is a trained boxer now and is not much of a ‘clown’. However, even after his prowess, Tyson is a legend and a ‘beast’. They said, “Gotta admit though. Jake has changed A LOT since then. He is effectively a boxer now. Not much of a clown anymore. He still isn't even CLOSE to an animal like Mike in this picture though. Mike is a BEAST.”

Jake Paul, the YouTube sensation began his boxing career 4 years ago and has won 20 fights with six knockouts. The only defeat he faced was Tommy Fury. Tyson however, was not only the youngest athlete to win heavyweight championship but was undisputed from 1987 to 1990. He retired in 2005 and won 50 fights. So clearly fans know who to support.

ALSO READ: How Much Does Patrick Mahomes Make From Kansas City Chiefs? Exploring Patrick Mahomes Salary Over The Years