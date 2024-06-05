7 K-dramas to watch if you are swooning over True Beauty: My ID Is Gangnam Beauty, Live On, and more

If you're a fan of K-dramas like True Beauty that delve into themes of love, beauty, and self-acceptance, you're in luck! This popular Netflix adaptation of the webtoon has captivated audiences with its compelling storyline and engaging characters. Now, as viewers eagerly seek similar series to enjoy, we've curated a list of seven K-dramas that are sure to satisfy your cravings for heartfelt romance and relatable coming-of-age stories.

From enchanting tales of love and friendship to captivating dramas exploring the complexities of youth and identity, these recommendations are perfect additions to your watchlist after the delightful journey of True Beauty.

7 K-dramas like True Beauty to add to your watchlist

Here are 7 K-dramas akin to Cha Eun Woo, Moon Ga Young, and Hwang In Yeop starrer True Beauty.

1. My ID Is Gangnam Beauty

Cast: Im Soo Hyang, Cha Eun Woo, Jo Woori, Kwak Dong Yeon

Director: Choi Sung Bum

Runtime: 60 minutes

Seasons: 1

Genre: Coming of age, rom-com, drama

Release Date: July 27, 2018

My ID is Gangnam Beauty follows Kang Mi Rae's journey as she undergoes plastic surgery to escape years of bullying over her appearance. Yet, her newfound beauty comes with unexpected challenges, including the pressure to conform to society's standards.

As she navigates university life, she meets the enigmatic Do Kyung Seok, who challenges her perceptions of beauty and self-worth. With themes of identity, acceptance, and the complexities of beauty standards, this K-drama offers a poignant exploration of inner and outer transformation.

2. Love Alarm

Cast: Kim So Hyun, Jung Garam, Song Kang

Director: Lee Na Jeong (Season 1), Kim Jin Woo, Park Yoo Young (Season 2)

Runtime: 42-56 minutes

Seasons: 2

Genre: Romance

Release Date: August 22, 2019

Love Alarm offers a captivating glimpse into a world where technology intersects with matters of the heart. Set in a society where a mobile app dictates romantic connections, the series explores themes of love, friendship, and societal influence.

Through the eyes of characters like Kim Jo Jo, Lee Hye Yeong, and Hwang Sun Oh, viewers are taken on a journey of self-discovery and emotional exploration. With its innovative premise and engaging storyline, Love Alarm delivers a thought-provoking exploration of modern relationships in the digital age.

3. The Beauty Inside

The Beauty Inside unravels the enchanting tale of Han Se Gye, an enigmatic A-list actress whose life is shrouded in mystery due to an extraordinary phenomenon; she transforms into a different person every month.

Seo Do Jae, a seemingly flawless executive director with face blindness, navigates his own challenges while harboring a hidden connection with Se Gye. As their paths intertwine amidst secrets and unforeseen twists, love blossoms in unexpected ways, leading to a captivating journey of self-discovery and emotional depth.

4. Live On

Cast: Jung Da Bin, Hwang Min Hyun, Noh Jong Hyun, Yang Hye Ji, Yeonwoo, Choi Byung Chan

Director: Kim Sang Woo

Runtime: 60 minutes

Seasons: 1

Genre: Coming of age, teen, drama

Release Date: November 17, 2020

Live On delves into the intricacies of high school life, where social media reigns supreme, shaping perceptions and fueling judgments. Jung Da Bin portrays Baek Ho Rang, a social media influencer grappling with the consequences of her online persona and a mysterious threat to expose her past.

Alongside her, Hwang Min Hyun's character, Go Eun Taek, leads the broadcasting club in a quest to unravel the truth. With themes of friendship, betrayal, and self-discovery, Live On offers a compelling narrative set against the backdrop of modern-day teenage struggles.

5. Extraordinary You

Extraordinary You invites viewers into a captivating world where reality blurs with fantasy as high school student Eun Dan Oh discovers she and her peers are mere characters in a comic book.

Determined to defy her predetermined fate, Dan Oh embarks on a journey of self-discovery and love alongside enigmatic characters like Number 13, played by Rowoon. With its intriguing premise and compelling characters, Extraordinary You offers a delightful blend of romance, mystery, and the power of free will.

6. Shadow Beauty

Cast: Shim Dal Gi, Choi Bo Min, Lee Na Gyung, Hur Jung Hee, Yang Hong Seok

Director: Bang Soo In

Runtime: 20 minutes

Seasons: 1

Genre: Thriller, psychological, romance, drama

Release Date: November 20, 2021

Shadow Beauty intricately weaves the tale of Koo Ae Jin, a high school student tormented by bullying and societal judgments due to her appearance. By night, she transforms into Genie, a social media sensation masking her true identity with flawless makeup and digital manipulation.

As Ae Jin grapples with the complexities of her dual existence, the discovery of her secret by a fellow classmate sets the stage for a riveting exploration of identity, acceptance, and the blurred lines between reality and facade.

7. Oh My Venus

Cast: So Ji Sub, Shin Min Ah

Director: Kim Hyung Suk, Lee Na Jeong

Runtime: 60 minutes

Seasons: 1

Genre: Rom-com, drama, fitness

Release Date: November 16, 2015

Oh My Venus unfolds a heartwarming narrative of self-discovery and love as personal trainer Kim Young Ho and lawyer Kang Joo Eun embark on a transformative journey together. Despite their contrasting backgrounds and struggles, they find solace and strength in each other's company, gradually overcoming their emotional scars.

As they navigate life's challenges and forge a deep connection, their bond blossoms into a beautiful romance, offering viewers a poignant tale of healing and resilience amidst adversity.

In conclusion, K-dramas like True Beauty offer a diverse range of captivating narratives, each exploring themes of love, self-acceptance, and personal growth in their own unique way. From the enchanting world of Love Alarm to the heartfelt journey of Oh My Venus, viewers are treated to an array of compelling stories that resonate deeply with the human experience.

Whether you're drawn to the allure of romance, the allure of fantasy, or the intrigue of mystery, there's something for everyone to enjoy in these delightful K-dramas. So, grab your popcorn and immerse yourself in the magic of these captivating series as you embark on a journey of heartfelt emotions and unforgettable adventures.

