WATCH: Mike Tyson Once Blasted Floyd Mayweather For Claiming he was Greatest Of All Time Ahead Of Muhammad Ali

Mike Tyson is known to be one of the most intimidating fighters of all time. With an aura that dismantled his opponents prior to their entrance to the ring, Iron in his prime was truly a force to be reckoned with.

Another facet of Tyson’s career is his undoubted affection for Muhammad Ali. Widely known as The Greatest, Ali held an impact on Iron that was visibly stern throughout his career. This fact was coherent when the 57-year-old failed to hold back on Floyd Mayweather who claimed to be greater than Ali.

Mike Tyson’s response to Floyd Mayweather following claims of being greater than Muhammad Ali

In an interview with ESPN, Floyd Mayweather once declared himself to be the Greatest Boxer Of All Time. Money went on to place himself above Muhammad Ali who was a dignified Greatest in-and-outside the ring.

This failed to please fans of boxing who regarded Muhammad Ali to be the best fighter of all time. One of the said fans was none other than veteran ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson. Following the statement, the former fighter appeared to be disgusted at Mayweather for his proclamations.

When asked about his thoughts regarding the statement, Tyson said, “He’s very delusional.” In the footage, Iron seemed to be inordinately amped up as he expressed his thoughts on Floyd Mayweather’s legacy.

“Greatness is not guarding yourself from the people. Greatness is being accepted by the people,” claimed Mike Tyson. The Former Heavyweight Champion’s love for Ali was perceptible through the interview.

The former fighter continued to trash Floyd Mayweather in his dialogue. Tyson failed to hold back as he ridiculed Money for his stature. “He’s a little scared man. He’s a very small scared man,” expressed a stern Mike Tyson as he walked away.

Mike Tyson’s final message to Jake Paul prior to the exhibition fight

For the unversed, Mike Tyson is set to face YouTuber and professional boxer Jake Paul in the ring on July 20. Both fighters appeared to be in their best mindset prior to entering the arena for the much-anticipated battle.

The Former Heavyweight Champion recently expressed his thoughts regarding the exhibition bout, his thought process, and his opinion on Jake Paul preceding the eagerly-awaited fight.

“I don’t think i’ll be smoking for this fight and I think imma be really, really irritable,” revealed Tyson. The 57-year-old is widely documented for his love for smoking m********. The fighter had previously established a peculiar set of w*** gummies which proves his love for the substance.

The former champion continued to express his anxious nature prior to the bout. “Right now, I’m scared to death. But, as the fight gets closer, the less nervous I become. Because, this is reality, and in reality, I’m invincible,” ended Mike Tyson.

This cold-blooded message towards Jake Paul from Tyson sent chills down fans’ spines. Although the match-up received considerable criticism, fans are excited to witness this super-fight streamed globally by Netflix.

