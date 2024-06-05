Lovely Runner: From Im Sol's hairstyle to booth photo with Ryu Sun Jae; 5 changes made to hit K-drama after re-filming

Lovely Runner is earning acclaim for its stunning cinematography and aesthetics, but did you know it faced quite a journey to get there? It took a dedicated three years to bring the series to life, marked by numerous challenges including lead actors turning down the script and shifts in directors.

Additionally, after a change in producing directors, the series underwent extensive reshoots, resulting in significant transformations in the appearance and style of actors Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok. These efforts ultimately shaped Lovely Runner into the visually captivating series it is today. Let’s take a look at some of these changes.

Kim Hye Yoon’s original hairstyle

Kim Hye Yoon, portraying Im Sol in Lovely Runner, underwent a significant transformation in appearance, particularly with her hairstyle, under the guidance of both directors. The former director opted for a choppy bangs style for Sol, which some found slightly peculiar and nerdy. However, the new director introduced a sleeker, more polished look with longer and more elegant bangs, complementing her natural beauty and enhancing her character's appeal.

Photo Booth picture

In the iconic photobooth scene from episode 3 of Lovely Runner, featuring Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon) and Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok), there's a striking difference between the original and re-shot versions. Initially, the scene exuded a distinct 2008-era vibe, with Im Sol's outfit reflecting that time period rather than highlighting her fresh, natural beauty.

Furthermore, her vibe appeared more awkward with Sun Jae, and their pose lacked the charm seen in the current version as it was significantly different with each making heart cheeks on their own faces rather than Sun Jae making one on Im Sol. However, the revamped scene in episode 3 presents a much-improved version. Sol now exudes a style that has a more 2023 vibe given she traveled back from the future into the past, adding believability to her character's journey. This updated portrayal enhances the scene's impact and aligns it more closely with the aesthetic expectations.

Sun Jae’s concert outfit

Under the previous director, Sun Jae sported a sleeveless white shirt for his concert as an ECLIPSE member in the first episode. However, with the directorial change came a reshoot of this scene, resulting in Sun Jae donning his iconic black full-sleeved blazer adorned with rhinestones. This alteration perfectly complemented his aesthetic and vibe, enhancing his overall appeal and aligning more closely with his character's style.

Im Sol watching concert

Im Sol's visual change in makeup and wardrobe was pivotal to making Sun Jae's instant attraction towards her more believable. In previous scenes like when she was attending a concert of ECLIPSE, her attire, such as the blue checked uniform, coupled with bushy bangs and a more dorky makeup, reflected the era but didn't quite capture her potential allure.

However, with a nod to her journey from 2023, her style underwent a significant change after being reshot. Kim Hye Yoon's portrayal leaned more into her natural beauty, with wardrobe choices and makeup that accentuated her stunning features. This shift not only made Sol’s character stand out more and also highlighted Kim Hye Yoon's own natural charm, reaffirming her status as one of the most captivating actresses in the industry.

The nose finger scene

One of the standout and hilariously memorable scenes is when Sol accidentally touches Sun Jae's nostrils, delivering deadpan comedy at its finest. The re-filmed version amplified the comedic elements, drawing laughter from audiences.

However, fans were initially disappointed by the original scene, which featured a more awkward vibe and a wardrobe reflective of the 2008 era. Additionally, the absence of Sun Jae's iconic blue umbrella, replaced with a black one, further deviated from expectations. Despite the initial disappointment, these changes ultimately added depth and meaning to the series, enhancing its overall impact and detail quality.

