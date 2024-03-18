How Much Will Mike Tyson Earn From Fighting Jake Paul? Details Inside

On July 20, Netflix will broadcast the highly anticipated fight between legendary boxer Mike Tyson and American boxer Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Fans are eagerly awaiting this match-up, as Mike Tyson, who held the title of Undisputed World Heavyweight Champion from 1987 to 1990, is considered one of the greatest heavyweight boxers in history. Meanwhile, Jake Paul, a Youtuber-turned-boxer, will face the challenge of going up against such a formidable opponent.

It is intriguing to note that Paul is 32 years younger than Tyson. The renowned boxer is 57 years old, and this will mark his return to professional rules after 2005. When he confronts Jack, he will be 58. Despite Tyson's wrestling expertise, facing Jake Paul, who has been on a winning streak lately, will pose a challenge for him.

Everyone is curious about how much money Mike Tyson will make from this match. Recently Henry Cejudo mentioned on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, “He’s probably gonna wind up making about close to $20 million.”

A Great Marketing Fight for Both the wrestlers

Even though the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson match hasn't received a great response from the broader combat sports community, one fighter, Johnny Walker, recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to offer his more positive thoughts on the fight.

Walker said that the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight is a very good marketing move, and it will fetch both wrestlers huge sums of money. "I actually think that the Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fight is a very good smart marketing fight, both will make a lot of money, good for Mike he deserves it, and I think it will be an exhibition fight! What do you think?"

Tyson sends a message

Jake Paul has been making several comments aimed at psychologically defeating Mike Tyson ahead of their upcoming fight. Tyson has been providing equal responses, and the two have been engaged in a war of words.

On March 16, Tyson posted a photo of himself working out in the gym, captioning it with the message: "You still wanna f*** with me?"

Earlier, Tyson had referred to Paul as a "kid," saying it would be interesting to see what the "ambition of a 'kid'" can do against the "experience and aptitude of a GOAT (Greatest of All Time)." Tyson acknowledged that Paul has grown significantly as a boxer over the years, stating that the matchup will be "a lot of fun to see."

In a statement, Jake Paul expressed that his goal is to become a world champion in boxing, and that fighting Tyson will be a "fight of a lifetime." Paul said, "My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion ever, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time."

