‘King the Land siblings’: Kim Jae Won receives surprise coffee truck from former co-stars Lee Jun Ho, YoonA and more on Hierarchy set

Kim Jae Won is set to star as one of the main leads in the upcoming teen suspense thriller Hierarchy. To support him, his former co-stars of King the Land, Lee Jun Ho, YoonA, Go Won Hee and more sent a surprise coffee truck on Hierarchy set.

Kim Jae Won shared a photo while posing with the above-mentioned coffee truck and thanked his ‘King the Land siblings’ and mentioned them in his Instagram story.

Kim Jae Won will be soon seen playing Kim Ri An in the upcoming teen suspense K-drama Hierarchy. Hierarchy is one of the most anticipated K-dramas of the year filled with murder, secrets, romance, and more.

On June 5, 2024, Kim Jae Won received a coffee truck from his former King the Land co-stars namely Lee Jun Ho, YoonA, Go Won Hee, Ahn Se Ha, and Kim Ga Eun. The coffee truck was sent by them as a symbol of their support towards their former co-star.

Kim Jae Won shared a snap of the coffee truck and posed with it while making a heart. He captioned it saying ‘King the Land six siblings loyalty, thankyou’ while adding a promise ‘I’ll do my best during shooting’.

See Kim Jae Won’s story featuring the coffee truck sent by his former King the Land co-stars here:

The gesture of sending food or coffee trucks can be seen from time to time in the South Korean industry as a symbol of support and love between co-stars, friends, and more.

Meanwhile, Hierarchy starring Lee Chae Min, Roh Jeong Eui, and Kim Jae Won will premiere worldwide on June 7, 2024. The K-drama is set in an elite school Jooshin High School where a transfer student threatens to destroy the intricate hierarchy and secrets at work behind the walls.

Know more about Kim Jae Won

Kim Jae Won is a rising South Korean actor who is best known for his roles in Our Blues, King the Land, and Stealer: The Treasure Keeper. His upcoming role in Hierarchy is on the radar of his fans and K-drama fanatics where he will be seen playing a different kind of character.

