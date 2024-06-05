BTS’ J-Hope’s sister Jiwoo bids tearful goodbye to her clothing brand MEJIWOO; rebrands it to JEONGJIWOO

BTS’ J-Hope’s elder sister Jung Jiwoo opened her own online clothing brand MEJIWOO in 2016 with zero staff and assistance. Now in 2024, with a heavy heart, she is rebranding it to JEONGJIWOO. The old site will officially be shutting down as of June 5, as revealed by Jiwoo herself.

Jiwoo’s journey from MEJIWOO to JEONGJIWOO

The elder sister of the Hope on the Street singer started sharing a series of photos and reels on her official Instagram since June 4. There were about the rebranding of her online clothing brand. In the photos, we can see a pink banner where it is written ‘Goodbye MEJIWOO, Hello JEONGJIWOO’.

She posted a series of photos of the new beginning and captioned it, “A surprise from the company family that you could never have imagined. I'm a quick-witted person, but I had no idea. Almost sobbing. We also make banners. I was moved to tears when I heard that they put a lot of thought into the comment. MEJIWOO site will be officially closed tomorrow. I feel sad... I've been upset a lot by myself lately. I have to finish well..! Thank you again to the Muses for your continued support.”

She went on to thank the AJ Look team, “To AJ Look family, There are endless possibilities for us to overcome together in the future. Although I am a representative with many shortcomings, I promise to work hard to lead you so you don’t have to worry. I am always grateful and love you.” She signed off with a signature ‘CEO Jeong Jiwoo’.

About Jiwoo

Jung Jiwoo, better known as MeJiwoo, is a South Korean businesswoman, fitness model, influencer, and YouTuber under Cube Entertainment and sister of BTS’ J-Hope. She is the CEO of the fashion company AJ Look, the online shopping brand MEJIWOO, the eyewear brand Fun The Mental, and the mask pack brand Neaf Neaf. Jiwoo launched her YouTube channel on September 11, 2020, and within two weeks, she gained over a million subscribers.

On March 21, 2021, she appeared as a mentor on the variety show Learn Way. The following day, Cube Entertainment announced that Jiwoo had signed an exclusive contract with the company as an influencer. By December 16, 2021, her Instagram followers surpassed 10 million, making her the first domestic influencer model to reach this milestone.

