Doctors Ask Mike Tyson to Reconsider Fight with Jake Paul Due to Risk of Brain Bleeding and Heart Attack

The fight between legendary boxer Mike Tyson and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on July 20 has kept wrestling fans from all over the world hooked. Mike Tyson, the former World Heavyweight Champion from 1987 to 1990 is returning to the professional ring after nearly 18 years.

The last time Tyson was seen in the ring was in 2005, and since then he hasn’t wrestled. However, the doctors have given a stern warning to the legend, saying if he takes part in the fight it would pose a big threat to his life.

Considering his age of 57, right now, and by July 20, he will be 58, the number of health concerns for Tyson are reasonable. Jake Paul is three decades younger than him and while he won’t have any such concern about his health, Tyson needs to consider the pros and cons of it.

Senior Lecturer in Medicine Explains Health Concerns for Mike Tyson

In a recent article for The Conversation, titled, "Mike Tyson is getting back in the ring at 58 - what could go wrong?," Stephen Hughes gave his thoughts on multiple risks that are at play for Tyson in his comeback fight.

Hughes is the Senior Lecturer in Medicine at Anglia Ruskin University, and he has some serious doubts over Tyson’s health. He has raised his concern over Tyson, who could be at the risk of tearing the veins in his brain. “In older people, the brain tends to lose volume. This lengthens the bridging veins and makes them more vulnerable to rupture. Bleeding from these torn veins causes a collection of blood that presses on the brain. This causes confusion, loss of consciousness, neurological disability and, in some cases, death,” he said.

Given Tyson’s past, he mentioned alcohol as another reason for marking this fight dangerous. “Alcoholism is known to accelerate brain shrinkage, and it appears that Tyson has this as a past risk factor,” he said.

Hughes also went on to highlight that Tyson could suffer a heart attack by training to fight at this age. He added that extreme exercise can lead to cardiac fibrosis (scarring of the heart muscles), which over time may lead to heart failure or sometimes, sudden death.

Hughes also said that middle age sees an increase in the likelihood of cardiac events such as arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat), angina (reduced blood flow to heart muscles), and myocardial infarction (heart attack).

Tyson hasn’t responded to these concerns and hasn’t canceled his fight with Jake Paul as well. The 57-year-old retired boxer vows to teach a lesson to Jake Paul whom he refers to as “kid”.

The fight will take place on July 20, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Tyson’s Trainer Responds to Brain Damage Fears

Mike Tyson’s trainer, Rafael Cordeiro has allayed fears of his brain damage and said that he knows how to fight, and nobody should train him. “He works hard every single day to go in there and try to knock Jake out from the beginning to the end. This is his style, nobody has taught Mike Tyson how to fight,” Mirror Times quoted Tyson’s coach.

