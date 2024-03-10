Conor Mcgregor Breaks Silence On Mike Tyson's Boxing Return Against Jake Paul

Mike Tyson is heading into a fight to face YouTuber turned-boxer Jake Paul. The fight was announced on Thursday by “The Problem Child”. The fight is scheduled at AT&T Stadium in Texas on July 20, 2024. But many fans and athletes have disregarded the match-up. Tyson, 57 will face Jake Paul, 27 who is 30 years younger than “The Baddest Man on the Planet”.

Conor McGregor seems to be among those whose interest is waning. However, McGregor will always remain a significant figure in the combat sports community. Despite sharing opinions on various fights, he couldn't comment on his childhood idol, 'Iron Mike,' getting into a fight. The Notorious has expressed his displeasure with the match.

Conor McGregor ‘root for Mike’ heading into the fight with Jake Paul

The youngest WBC heavyweight champion in history has smoked several greats during his pro-boxing career, which ended in 2005.

McGregor undoubtedly didn't see the sense in bringing the retired superstar back into the ring, especially against someone as young as 'The Problem Child'.

His statements in the Twitter post painted a clear picture of his feelings regarding the clash slated for April 20. McGregor mentioned forthcoming boxing contests, including the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight. It also highlighted McGregor's lack of enthusiasm for the idea of this fight.

In a video posted by Championship Rounds, Conor McGregor was seen answering how he felt about the fight. Notorious said, “Oh jeez. It's a bit strange, you know. My interest is low. I don't know. I don't understand it. I always root for Mike [Tyson]."

Shortly after Paul announced his next opponent, troubling pictures from 2022 of Tyson using a walking stick and wheelchair surfaced online. Regardless of what others say, 'Iron Mike' is convinced that he can overcome his numerous disadvantages and achieve a tremendous victory against a man thirty years younger.

