'He's Going to Court': Colby Covington Accuses Sean Strickland of Criminal Investigation and Assault with a Weapon

Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington is one of the most well-known welterweights on the UFC roster. The contender’s trash-talking ability clashing with the impressive performance displayed in the octagon made the American fighter a nightmare to fight.

Covington’s last fight against welterweight champion Leon Edwards witnessed an unfortunate loss for Chaos. However, the American native is set to redeem himself in the future with potential contenders in the division.

Colby Covington accuses Sean Strickland of being under investigation for pistol-whipping

Another trait of Colby Covington that fans seem to love is his carefree personality and ability to trash-talk everyone. His past feuds against fighters like Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal are timeless fan favorites.

Recently, Chaos went after middleweight contender Sean Strickland. The 36-year-old fighter claimed Tarzan to be an inefficient contender in the welterweight division.

He also believes that Strickland suffers from Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a brain injury caused by repeated concussions.

“Anything that guy says you can’t follow along. That guy is gonna end up probably killing someone,” said Covington. Although these weighted claims were not confirmed by Strickland, Chaos asserts his stance on the matter.

Colby Covington also went on to accuse Strickland of being under investigation for assault. Chaos claimed that the 33-year-old fighter pistol-whipped an intoxicated man in Las Vegas.

“Some drunk guy was wandering the streets in Las Vegas near his home. He goes outside his home and pistol whips the dude,” claimed Covington.

This incident was captured on video and went viral among MMA fans. Covington brought it back to the spotlight to supposedly prove his irregularity.

“He’s gonna be going to court,” claimed Chaos. Although this incident was well-known among fans, Covington’s accusations regarding the criminal investigation were a step further.

Colby also claims Strickland is being ‘washed’ in the welterweight division. Although both fighters belong to separate weight categories, fans are thrilled to witness the feud between two of the most outspoken personalities in the UFC.

Colby Covington goes after Jake Paul claiming to beat him in a street fight

YouTuber and professional boxer Jake Paul is set to take on Mike Tyson in the ring. As this has become an international news event, fans and fighters alike have come up with their judgments on the morality of the aforementioned bout.

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington was above board in his opinion regarding the fight. He claimed Paul to be ‘juiced up’ and also accused his previous victories of being rigged.

“All of Jake Paul’s accomplishments have been rigged,” claimed Chaos. The UFC fighter believes Paul’s wins in the boxing ring to be staged and not authentic.

The 36-year-old fighter also asserts the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley fight to be set up. He states that there were ‘hand signals’ throughout the fight that indicated the absence of spontaneousness at the event.

Following these accusations, Colby Covington also affirms his victory over Jake Paul in a potential street fight. When the welterweight contender was asked about his predictions on a potential fight against the YouTuber, he stood his ground.

“I’ve seen Jake out in Miami, he knows. He knows who the King of Miami is. If you get dropped on your head, imma kill you dude,” said Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington.

The 36-year-old welterweight star does not shy away from controversy. His ability to go after most fighters regardless of weight class is a trait that fans are charmed by.

