Chillin' In Another World Episode 10: Release Date, Where To Watch, What To Expect And More

Chillin' In Another World Episode 10 is coming up soon. In the last episode, hints were dropped at the possibility of the Evil God being summoned, and Flio and Rys may have to prepare themselves for more battles.

Meanwhile, with Elizabeth's efforts to consolidate her position and potentially overthrow the king in the background, Chillin' In Another World Episode 10 will surely be as entertaining as the last. Don’t miss the episode. Get the release date, where to watch it, and more here.

Chillin' In Another World Episode 10: Release date and where to watch

Chillin' in Another World Episode 10 is slated for release on Monday, June 10, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST, as announced on the anime's official website. This translates to a daytime release on Sunday, June 9, for most international viewers around 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT.

For international viewers, Chillin' in Another World Episode 10 will be available on Crunchyroll approximately 30 minutes after its Japanese airing. As of now, Crunchyroll is the sole platform streaming Chillin' in Another World.

What to expect in Chillin' In Another World Episode 10?

Chillin' in Another World Episode 10 will be titled A New Housemate. According to the website preview, a crisis erupts within the Dark Army as Yuigarde, the brother of Demon Lord Ghoul, stages a rebellion. Ghoul will rush to the demon castle, where he faces dissatisfaction from the Four Heavenly Kings and a challenge from Yuigarde for the throne.

Amid the turmoil, Ghoul is deeply troubled by the needless conflict between humans and demons. Chillin' in Another World Episode 10 will reveal the crucial decision Ghoul makes to address this conflict and the unfolding consequences of Yuigarde's rebellion. Fans can expect intense confrontations and pivotal choices that will shape the future of the demon realm.

Chillin' In Another World Episode 9 brief recap

In Chillin' In Another World Episode 9, titled Wolf and Adventurer, Rys's culinary skills are rapidly improving, much to the group’s delight. Princess Elizabeth visits Flio, addressing him by his former name, Banaza, and apologizes for her father's previous mistreatment. She then requests his assistance in defending the towns from the Dark Army.

Rys opposes the idea, but Elizabeth warns them that the king will soon awaken and might compel Flio's help. She plans to make the king step down to take over and earnestly pleads for Flio's help, leaving him to consider her request. Elsewhere, the Hero and his slave, still on the run, are captured by Phufun, a subordinate of Yuigarde.

After much contemplation, Flio decides to assist the Princess and brings Rys along. They successfully defend a village from the Dark Army's attack, confusing the enemy soldiers, who are puzzled by Fenrys aiding humans. Flio and Rys quickly defeat the attackers and force them to retreat.

The kingdom's mages take note of Flio's actions, and Elizabeth is happy that he did as she asked. Chillin' In Another World Episode 9 concludes as Gholl discovers that Yuigarde has seized the throne and plans to perform a ritual to summon an evil god, using the Blonde Hero and his slave as sacrifices. Alarmed, he rushes back to the castle.

For more updates on Flio's adventures in this new world in the Chillin' In Another World With Level 2 Super Cheat Powers anime

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

