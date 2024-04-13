When Mike Tyson Unknowingly Had Encounter With a Serial Killer

Mike Tyson, the former Heavyweight Champion, once encountered Dale Hausner, a fugitive serial killer, and exchanged handshakes. Tyson later revealed startling information about his encounter with the murderer responsible for eight deaths. Known for his illustrious career in combat sports, Tyson boasts a remarkable record of 50 victories and 6 defeats.



Mike Tyson reveals details on his encounter with serial killer Dale Hausner

Stepping into the ring to take on tough contenders like Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis fail to be the only unique moments of the former fighter’s life. Tyson was once revealed to have crossed paths with a serial killer during his prime days of being a fighter.

On the Valuetainment podcast, Iron spoke on this experience of being cordial with a mass murderer who took eight lives in his killing spree.

During his prime, Tyson was being interviewed by a man who he described as ‘a little white guy.’ For the fighter, this was nothing out of the ordinary as Iron has been engaged in a lot of press tours to promote his fight.

However, as the police surrounded Mike’s gym the following day of the interview, Tyson knew something was wrong.

Although the heavyweight contender proceeded to overthink his potential wrongdoings from the last night’s parties, the police visited the boxing gym to investigate Dale Hausner’s crimes. This shocked Tyson to the core.

“He was a serial killer. He was a boxing writer too,” revealed Mike. The former champion described Hausner to be a polite and soft-spoken individual prior to his knowledge of the heinous killings.

Amongst Mike Tyson’s career archives, this out-of-the-norm anecdote stands out to be one of the strangest moments throughout his life.

Mike Tyson’s chilling message to Jake Paul ahead of their fight

Former Heavyweight Champion Mike Tyson is scheduled to fight YouTuber and professional boxer Jake Paul on 20th of July. Although the fighters are working on setting the bout as a professional fight, it is said to be an exhibition match-up.

As the bout was announced, criticisms followed the event. Due to the drastic gap in age, Tyson vs Paul was held to be unfair amongst boxing fans.

“I don’t think he’s faster than me,” revealed Tyson when he was questioned regarding Paul’s youthfulness being an advantage against the 57-year-old. The fighter also revealed his training regime to be intense and under restraints of a strict boxing camp.

“He’s gonna be greatly mistaken,” said Iron regarding Paul’s potential victory. Then, the former champion revealed his feelings going into the fight and proceeded to deliver a chilling message.

“As the fight gets closer, the less nervous I become. Because this is reality. And in reality, I’m invincible,” said Mike Tyson. Much like his 2020 fight against veteran Roy Jones Jr, Iron looks to be emerging victorious in the old fashioned way against Paul.

Disregarding the criticisms, fans appear to be excited for this exhibition bout. Being streamed on Netflix, Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson looks to break boundaries and revolutionise the sport of boxing further.