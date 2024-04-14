When Spurs' Jonathon Simmons Paid USD 150 for a D-League Tryout

In 2013, Jonathon Simmons received an invitation to audition for the Austin Spurs, the D-League affiliate of the San Antonio Spurs, marking a crucial moment in his basketball journey when his prospects were dwindling.

The fluid movement of players between the NBA and D-League is common nowadays; however, Simmons' experience stands out as unique. While the exchange between the NBA and D-League is prevalent in contemporary basketball, Simmons' narrative shines with distinctiveness.

Unlike many players who head to the D-League through the draft post-NBA draft or as assignments from NBA teams, Simmons opted to pay the registration fee and showcase his skills among fierce competition.

However interesting it might sound now, but back in the time, it was not a good start for Simmons. He went on to spend a year in the semi-professional American Basketball League after playing for three different teams.

Unfortunately enough, he went undrafted during the 2012 draft. Irrespective of the testing time, then came one of the turning points in Jonathan Simmons’ life when he had to pay $150 for 2013 D-League’s tryout.

He took a significant step towards his basketball aspirations, distinguishing himself among a pool of 60 aspiring players.

That very step he took went on to prove the best decision of his basketball career. He went on to play in the NBA for the San Antonio Spurs on November 14, 2015, at the age of 26 years.

Recalling his early days, Simmons said, "I mean, it's tough because there's guys out there that just really look to go get a shot and don't pass the ball. I just got lucky because I played in the Spurs organization, so we have a reputation for passing the ball and making the teams better than the individual."

