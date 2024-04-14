Philadelphia 76ers Sign Rookie Ricky Council IV to Standard Contract Ahead of the Playoffs

The Philadelphia 76ers have made their final roster addition through an internal promotion by signing guard Ricky Council to a lucrative four-year, $7.4 million contract. Council, who initially joined the 76ers on a two-way contract, will now be eligible to play for the team in the postseason.

This significant decision underscores the team's confidence in Council IV's skills and potential contributions as they head into the postseason. As Council, at just 22 years old, continues to hone his skills and adapt to the NBA level, his new standard contract with the Philadelphia 76ers sets the stage for further growth and impact within the organization.

Council IV has already proven himself as a valuable asset, showcasing his scoring ability and efficiency on the court by averaging 5.5 points on an impressive 48.2-percent shooting in 31 games with the 76ers.

His impact was further exemplified by a standout performance, where he achieved a remarkable 19 points and 10 rebounds off the bench against Washington, that speaks volume for his position as a key player with tremendous potential.

This standard NBA contract signifies the 76ers' commitment to harnessing Council IV's talents for the long term, given his remarkable performance not only in the NBA but also in the G League with the Delaware Blue Coats.

Talking about his G League stats in the 27 games he participated in, they are impressive as well. The rising star’s performance includes an average of 23.8 points on 47.3-percent shooting, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.

As the team prepares for the playoffs, Council IV's signing to a standard contract serves as a testament to the 76ers' dedication to building a strong and competitive roster capable of achieving success in the postseason.

Also Read: Throwback to When Kobe Bryant Dropped 60 Points Against Utah Jazz in His Final NBA Game