2024 NFL Draft Schedule: When And How To Watch, Live Streaming, First-Round Order, TV Channel And More

The 2024 NFL season has yet to start, but before that, we have the 2024 NFL Draft, which is just around the corner. The league will be welcoming the best rookie players, and if you are looking forward to enjoying this season's Draft, here's everything you need to know about it.

When is the 2024 NFL Draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place from April 25 to April 24. There will be a total of seven rounds that will be taking place at Hart Plaza in Detroit and Campus Martius Park in Michigan.

Round 1: April 25, starting 8:00 PM EST

Round 2: April 26, starting 7:00 PM EST

Round 3: April 26, starting 7:00 PM EST

Round 4: April 27, starting at Noon EST

Round 5: April 27, starting at Noon EST

Round 6: April 27, starting at Noon EST

Round 7: April 27, starting at Noon EST

How to watch the 2024 NFL Draft on TV?

The 2024 NFL Draft can be spectated on TV through channels such as ABC, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN. All these TV channels will cover the Draft live. If you do not have TV channels to view the Draft, you can always stream it online.

How to stream the 2024 NFL Draft?

If not through cable TV, you can use streaming platforms such as Sling TV, Fubu TV, Hulu+ Live TV, and YouTube TV to enjoy the 2024 NFL Draft. In addition to that, if you have an air antenna that picks up the local ABC Station, you can enjoy the 2024 NFL Draft for three on ABC.

What is the NFL 2024 Draft order?

Here is the list of the top 10 NFL 2024 Draft orders or picks:

Chicago Bears (from Carolina Panthers) Washington Commanders New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Chargers New York Giants Tennessee Titans Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears New York Jets

The Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns are the only two teams not getting first-round picks for the 2024 NFL Draft. The Panthers are sending their No.1 overall pick to the Chicago Bears, allowing the team to select Bryce Young from Alabama as the No. 1 overall pick.

