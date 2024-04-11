Lamar Jackson Will Evaluate Wide Receiver Prospects to Help Ravens With Pre-draft Process; Head Coach John Harbaugh REVEALS

Being one of the most high-performing quarterbacks in the league, Lamar Jackson might know a lot about player selection. In fact, as Ravens' General Manager Eric DeCosta explained, Lamar will be the team's helping hand in sorting through potential wide receiver prospects and picking the cream out.

Eric DeCosta Reveals Lamar Jackson's Hand in NFL Draft Process

Lamar Jackson is all set to help the Ravens select the best wide receivers from their 2024 Draft. The team's general manager Eric DeCosta believes that wide receiver is among the deepest positions in the 2024 NFL draft. According to John Harbaugh, head coach, Lamar will watch tapes of the potential prospects.

"He looks at guys on tape. Lamar has never been shy about sharing his opinion about draft picks or free agents. He hasn’t weighed in quite yet, but he will." Ravens head coach had said. Lamar is expected to watch the tapes and find out which one fits best in Baltimore's offense.

Of course, he won't be doing it all alone but in collaboration with various experts, including the head coach John Harbaugh himself. Talking about Lamar Jackson, the team made a great investment in the star quarterback. Part of their plan with Lamar is to bring people he feels will help him.

Even though Jackson will have a voice in the decision-making, the final call will of course be made by Eric DeCosta. Coming to Lamar's own performance, it has been considerably moving upward each season. In the 2023 regular season, he had a total passing yards of 3678.

Compared to 2022, the number was just 2242, in terms of passing yards. While the rush yards were 821 in 2023, it was just 764 in the 2022 season, which is a clear improvement. In the 6 seasons he has played, Lamar has scored 15,887 passing yards. The number reached 1324 passing yards in the playoffs