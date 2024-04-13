Which Are 3 NBA Teams With Most NBA Playoff Wins Since 2000?? Find Out Details

NBA playoffs is considered breathtaking to watch by the fans as the intensity to win every point is much higher than a regular season game. Read to know more.

By Anshumaan Singh
Published on Apr 13, 2024
Twitter
Miami Heat

NBA playoffs are around the corner and the excitement of the fans is going through the roof. The intensity levels during the playoffs increase by tenfold from regular season games as every franchise puts up extra effort to win the coveted NBA championship.

We will be looking at three teams with the most wins in the playoffs since 2000.

3. Miami Heat

Miami Heat Big 3

Miami Heat is one of the youngest teams in the history of the NBA. The franchise came into effect in 1988 and that shows the progress that the team has made over the last 3 decades. They are known for their hard work and basketball culture, and have been a constant thorn to everyone since 2000. They've won 148 games since 2000 and are looking to add more.

During this time the likes of Dwayne Wade, Chris Bosh, and LeBron James have played for the franchise. In recent years, the face of the franchise has been Jimmy Butler but he is not a one-man army as everyone contributes equally to the team and makes them so hard to beat.

2. LA Lakers

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal

Lakers dominated the early 2000s on the back of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal. The duo played a massive role in their 3-peat and even when Shaq left, Kobe kept the franchise working efficiently on the court. The Lakers have won 149 games in the NBA Playoffs.

The team is now led by the highest scorer in the history of the NBA, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis. LeBron is looking to win his fifth title whereas Anthony Davis has his eye set on the second title.

1. San Antonio Spurs


San Antonio Spurs was the team that broke the dominance of the LA Lakers with their smart recruitment and investment in youth. They drafted Tim Duncan in 1997 and for the next two decades, they were a powerhouse. Spurs have 151 playoff wins.

Now Victor Wembanyama, the rookie from France is the face of the franchise and they will be looking to build another dynasty around him.

ALSO READ: Watch: Victor Wembanyama Scores 17 Points in 3-Minute Stretch Against Nuggets

Latest Articles