Who Is Akebono? All You Need to Know About Recently Deceased Japanese Star Who Faced Big Show at WrestleMania 21

Remember a Japanese heavyweight wrestler who once defeated former WWE superstar Big Show in a sumo fight at WrestleMania 21? The giant wrestler is no more.

Taro Akebono recently passed away due to heart failure in Tokyo this month. Akebono had been battling illness since collapsing in the city of Kitakyushu seven years ago, as per the local media. But not much is known about Akebono in the WWE universe. Let's find out.

Who was Akebono?

Born as Chad George Ha'aheo Rowan in Hawaii, Akebono was the winner of 11 championships - the 10th most in modern sumo history. He was 6 feet and 8 inches tall, and weighed 233 kg. His fighting style relied on his immense size to throw his foes out of the ring.

He entered the sumo world in 1988 and rose to the highest rank of Yokozuna in January 1993, becoming modern sumo's 64th Yokozuna. He later became a Japanese citizen and took the name of Taro Akebono.

When he retired from sumo wrestling in 2001 because of recurring knee injuries, over 11,000 people attended his leaving ceremony, during which he had his topknot gradually cut off by 320 friends and former competitors. "I feel sad, much more than I had expected. I feel my head is lighter. I think it is not the weight of my hair but the weight of my responsibility," he had said.

Akebono also appeared as a celebrity on Japanese TV shows after retiring from sumo. However, he continued to appear in various mixed martial arts and professional wrestling events.

As news of his death spread on Thursday, several prominent people from the sports world honored him for his strength, modesty, and kindness. As a foreigner, Akebono followed in the footsteps of the bigger Konishiki, alongside fellow Yokozuna Musashimaru, originally from American Samoa.

Tributes pour in for Akebono

US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel praised Akebono for serving as a bridge between the United States and Japan and strengthening the cultural ties between both countries. Former sports broadcaster Neil Everett credited him with representing Hawaii in Japan and carrying the weight of the entire state on his shoulders.