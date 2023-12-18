Who is Davante Adam Wife Devanne Villarreal

Davante Adams is the star wide receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders. Chances are, you might already know who Davante Adams is. If that’s the case, do you know who Davante Adams’ wife is? Don’t worry if you don’t. Keep reading to know everything about Devanne Villarreal in detail!

Who is Davante Adams' wife, Devanne Villarreal?

Davante Adams’ wife’s name is Devanne Villarreal, who was born on January 15, 1993, in the city of Salinas, California. As of December 2023, she is 30 years old and stands at a height of 5 feet and 6 inches. Devanne Villarreal comes from a Mexican background.

Devanne Villarreal, the daughter of Gustavo Villarreal and Barabara, saw her parents end their marriage when she was still a child. Davante Adams' spouse has five siblings named Christopher, Celeste, Nate, Alessa Esparza, and Logan Vonne. These siblings were brought up by their stepmother, Adelaida Villarreal.

Devanne Villarreal completed her high school education at Everett Alvarez High School. Following her graduation, she pursued her undergraduate studies in Aesthetics and Skincare at California State University in Fresno.

How did Davante Adams meet his wife Devanne Villarreal?

Devanne Villarreal and Davante Adams met each other for the first time in 2012, when both of them were students at the California State University, Fresno. The two hit it off instantly and began dating. Interestingly, Devanne Villarreal met Davante Adams two years before the latter joined the NFL after being drafted by the Green Bay Packers.

Devanne Villarreal wedding - When did Davante Adams get married to Devanne Villarreal?

Devanne Villarreal and Davante Adams started their relationship in 2012. After six years of dating, Davante Adams popped the question to Devanne in 2017 while they were in the Bahamas.

Devanne excitedly shared a few pictures of the special moment, announcing their engagement to the world. In the caption of her post, she gushed about how Davante had planned the most perfect, creative, heartfelt, and breathtaking proposal.

A year later, the couple married each other in 2018, with the wedding taking place in Monterey Country, California, at the Pebble Peach. Devanne Villarreal wore a gorgeous Vera Wang Dress, while Adams wore a black and white wedding suit. For their honeymoon, Devanne Villarreal and Davante Adams went to the Greek island of Santorini.

Davante Adams and Devanne Villarreal moved to Las Vegas in 2022 when Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. Before LA, Devanne Villarreal used to live in California while Adams stayed in Wisconsin. A year after their marriage, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter.

How many kids do Devanne Villarreal and Davante Adams have?

Devanne Villarreal and Davante Adams are parents to two daughters. Born in September 2019, the couple named their first child Daija Leigh. The second child Devanne Villarreal became a mother to was Dezi Lynn, who was born in April 2022. Devanne Villarreal often shares pictures of her daughter on her Instagram profile.

You may assume that they are a family of four individuals. Well, technically, that's correct. However, there's an additional member in Devanne Villarreal and Davante Adams' small family, making it bigger.

Louis is the fifth member of their family, a fluffy dog they lovingly adopted.

Davante Adams has been in the NFL since 2014, and for as long as he’s been in the league, Devanne Villarreal has been his biggest supporter. In every game, she is there to support her husband and Raiders’ wide receiver. On October 22, Villarreal even took her daughter to watch their father beat the Broncos.

What does Devanne Villarreal do?

While everyone knows what Devanne Villarreal’s husband does, what she does still remains a mystery. Well, not anymore. Devanne Villarreal studied Aesthetics and Skincare as a graduate student at California State University. That’s the field she opted to make her career in.

Devanne Villarreal is not only a skincare specialist and aesthetician, but she's also an influencer with a whopping 31K followers on Instagram. Being an aesthetician means she's an expert in aesthetics, and as a skincare specialist, she knows all the ins and outs of taking care of our skin.

Devanne Villarreal Net Worth

Devanne Villarreal’s net worth is one of those topics that have successfully stayed under the curtains for a while now. There’s not much information about what she earns. But, since she has three occupations, we calculate a fair share of income that she generates annually through these jobs.

A skincare expert earns an average salary of $31,000, which could go as high as $60,000. While an aesthetician, on the other hand, has an average salary of $30,000. Moreover, since Devanne Villarreal is also a mini-influencer, we can also add $60,000 into her net income, which is what an average influencer earns.