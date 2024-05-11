‘Just Blanked That Movie': Orlando Bloom Reveals How He Did Not Want To Appear In Troy Movie

Orlando Bloom, the 47-year-old popular English actor, has a filmography including franchises like The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean that he likes to boast of except one. The one role of his that the actor is not very fond of is Paris in Troy.

Bloom mentioned he “didn’t want to play” the character during his recent interaction with Variety for the publication’s Know Their Rules segment. In this show, the knowledge of popular actors, musicians, and writers is put to the test by identifying lines from some of their most memorable projects. Let us check what Bloom had to say.

Orlando Bloom has “blanked” the Troy movie

After getting two guesses right with lines from The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean, he couldn’t guess his line from the 2004 epic historical film Troy. He gave two wrong guesses, one of which was Kingdom of Heaven, and reacted, “Oh my god, ‘Troy.’ Wow. I think I just blanked that movie out of my brain by the way.”

While many people love that movie, he said, for him playing that character was like: gestures at slitting his throat. "Am I allowed to say all of these things? I didn't want to do the movie. I didn't want to play this character," he continued.

Bloom thought the movie was “great” with actors like Brad Pitt, Eric Bana, and Peter O’Toole, but he wondered, “how am I going to play this character? It was completely against everything I felt in my being.” Referring to one of the scenes from the movie where Paris crawls along the floor having been beaten by somebody and holds his brother’s leg, he recalled and laughed how he fell for one of his agents praising the scene.

“I was like, ‘I’m not going to be able to do this.’ One of my agents at the time said, ‘But that’s the moment that will make it!’ And I completely fell for that line of an agent. I think that’s why I blanked that from my mind,” he said.

About the film Troy

Directed by Wolfgang Petersen and written by David Benioff, the film, inspired by Homer’s Iliad, narrates the whole 13th century BC Trojan War story condensed into little more than a few weeks instead of only showcasing the fight between Achilles and Agamemnon in the ninth year. The Trojan War was started by Bloom's character Paris, the Prince of Troy, and Queen Helen (Diane Kruger).

Besides, Bloom, Pitt, Bana, and O’Toole, Troy also featured Sean Bean, Brian Cox, and Brendan Gleeson, among others. The film grossed nearly $500 million worldwide at the box office.

However, Pitt expressed his disappointment with himself and the movie earlier in an interview with The New York Times Magazine. “I had to do Troy because — I guess I can say all this now — I pulled out of another movie and then had to do something for the studio. So I was put in Troy. It wasn't painful, but I realized that the way that movie was being told was not how I wanted it to be. I made my own mistakes in it.”

